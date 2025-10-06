Kenya: Police Arrest Two Suspects With Elephant Tusks Worth Sh1.1 Mn in Maralal

Nairobi — The National Police Service (NPS) officers, in collaboration with the Kenya Wildlife Service (KWS), have arrested two suspects in Maralal Town, Samburu County, for possession of elephant tusks valued at approximately Sh1.1 million.

According to a statement from the NPS, the joint operation was conducted on Sunday, following an intelligence-led mission by officers from Samburu Central Sub-County.

The two suspects were intercepted while transporting seven pieces of elephant tusks weighing about 11.33 kilograms, which had been concealed inside a bag.

Police also recovered a motorbike, believed to have been used in the illegal trafficking of the ivory.

"The duo are in police custody pending arraignment in court," NPS said.

The motorcycle has been impounded as an exhibit.

The NPS commended the KWS and other government agencies for their continued collaboration in combating wildlife crime and preserving Kenya's natural heritage.

"The National Police Service appreciates the continued close collaboration and cooperation of other government institutions in maintaining law and order," the statement read.

The NPS further appealed to members of the public to report any suspicious activities related to wildlife trafficking and other crimes to authorities for action.