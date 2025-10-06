South Africa: Social Development Minister's Personal Relationship With Her Special Adviser Raises Concern

6 October 2025
Daily Maverick (Johannesburg)
By Rebecca Davis

Minister Sisisi Tolashe is alleged to be in a romantic relationship with her special adviser, whom she appears to be shielding from disciplinary charges.

Over the past two years, Social Development Minister Sisisi Tolashe has ensured that Ngwako Kgatla remained close by her side, first employing him in her previous gig as deputy minister of women, youth and persons with disabilities, and then selecting him as her special adviser at the Department of Social Development.

Insiders say his influence over Tolashe and the department's decisions is concerning, and there is evidence to suggest Kgatla may be being shielded from disciplinary charges.

Now, pictures leaked to Daily Maverick that allegedly show messages exchanged between Tolashe and Kgatla may cast new light on the nature of their relationship -- suggesting it may be more personal than professional, and potentially explaining the preferential treatment that department staffers allege he has received.

Department of Social Development spokesperson Sandy Godlwana told Daily Maverick: "The minister will not dignify these defamatory and baseless allegations, which are meant to cause irreparable damage to her reputation, with a reply."

'Minister Tolashe's personal life is a private matter'

The images in Daily Maverick's possession are photographs taken of a...

