Somalia: Somaliland Rescues Eleven Cheetah Cubs From Wildlife Traffickers

Hargeisa (Horn Diplomat) — The Somaliland government has rescued eleven cheetah cubs from wildlife traffickers in what conservationists are calling "one of the largest confiscations of the species to date," according to The Associated Press (AP).

The cubs were found stuffed inside bags resembling sacks of potatoes and being transported in a small dhow off the Berbera coast when the local coast guard intercepted the vessel on Sunday.

According to officials cited by AP, two Somaliland nationals and three Yemenis were arrested during the operation. The cubs were later transferred to a rescue facility run by the Cheetah Conservation Fund (CCF).

In a social media post, CCF said its staff had been "working around the clock to stabilize the cubs and continue their rehabilitation." The organization also shared images showing some of the rescued animals.

CCF founder Dr. Laurie Marker said the newly rescued cubs arrived in "very poor condition."

"They were extremely malnourished," Marker explained. "One cub died just hours after reaching our center despite being placed in intensive care, and another passed away the following day. Two more remain in critical condition, while the remaining seven are responding to treatment."

Marker, whose center now cares for 128 rescued cheetahs, warned that the illegal pet trade is pushing the species closer to extinction.

"Cheetahs are not pets -- they are wild animals and top predators that play an essential role in maintaining ecosystem balance," she said. "Wildlife belongs in the wild. We urge everyone to help stop the illegal trade in cheetahs and other species around the world."

She added that each rescue is vital in the broader effort to prevent extinction:

"With fewer than 7,000 cheetahs left in the wild, we cannot afford to lose even one to the illegal pet trade."

Conservationists across the Horn of Africa have long expressed concern over the rising demand for exotic pets in Gulf countries -- a trend that can threaten regional biodiversity and contribute to the trafficking of endangered species.

-- Reporting by The Associated Press (AP), compiled by Horn Diplomat News Desk