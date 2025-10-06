Somalia: Somaliland's Electoral Commission Wins Global Transparency Award in Botswana

Gaborone, Botswana — Somaliland's National Electoral Commission (NEC) has received the Transparent Election Award in recognition of its credible and transparent management of the country's 2024 national elections.

The prestigious honor was presented during the 21st Annual International Electoral Award and Symposium, held in Gaborone, Botswana, from October 1-4, 2025. The global forum, organized by the International Centre for Parliamentary Studies (ICPS) in the United Kingdom and hosted by the Independent Electoral Commission of Botswana (IEC-Botswana), celebrates excellence and innovation in electoral management across the world.

Somaliland's NEC was honored with the ICPS Excellence Award 2025 for its strong commitment to transparency, professionalism, and integrity--values that have helped reinforce public confidence in the electoral process. The Commission was particularly praised for its innovation, technical leadership, and effective administration of elections that reflect the will of the people.

In a statement posted on X, the Commission said:

"The @SLNEC has proudly won the prestigious ICPS Excellence Award at the 21st International Electoral Award & Symposium -- a global recognition for Somaliland's leadership, transparency, and integrity in democratic governance."

The award also underscores Somaliland's growing reputation as a model of democratic governance in the Horn of Africa. Over the past three decades, Somaliland has successfully conducted a constitutional referendum and ten national elections, all widely commended by international observers for their fairness and credibility.

This latest recognition reaffirms the NEC's vital role in building robust and sustainable democratic institutions that allow Somalilanders to freely and peacefully choose their leaders.

