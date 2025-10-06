Egypt: Trump Urges Hamas Delegation in Cairo to 'Act Quickly' As Indirect Peace Talks With Israel Resume

U.S. President Donald Trump has called on all parties involved in efforts to end the Gaza conflict to "move swiftly" toward peace, as mediators gather in Cairo, Egypt, today (Monday) for renewed indirect talks between Hamas and Israel.

The talks, facilitated by Egyptian and Qatari mediators with U.S. backing, come after Hamas reportedly agreed to parts of Washington's 20-point peace framework. The proposal includes the release of hostages and the transfer of administrative control of Gaza to the Palestinian Authority -- a move Washington views as essential for long-term stability.

However, the Hamas delegation has pushed back on two key demands: disarmament and exclusion from Gaza's future governance, both of which remain unresolved and are expected to dominate the Cairo discussions.

Posting on social media late Sunday night, Trump expressed optimism about the negotiations but urged urgency, writing:

"I've been informed that Phase One of the talks could be completed this week. I'm asking everyone involved to act quickly and make this happen."

U.S. officials said the President's message was intended to "keep pressure on both sides" to maintain momentum and avoid another collapse of talks, which have repeatedly stalled over ceasefire terms and control of Gaza's post-war administration.

The renewed diplomatic push follows months of intense fighting in Gaza, which began after Hamas's October 2023 attacks on Israeli territory -- the deadliest assault in Israel's history -- and Israel's subsequent military campaign that has devastated large parts of Gaza.

Washington's latest peace plan, first unveiled in mid-2025, seeks to end hostilities through a phased ceasefire, humanitarian access, and a political roadmap leading to the reunification of Gaza and the West Bank under a single Palestinian Authority. The U.S. proposal also envisions international oversight during the transitional period, with Egypt playing a central role in security arrangements along the Gaza border.

Egypt has emerged once again as the primary regional mediator, hosting both delegations separately in Cairo to avoid direct confrontation. Egyptian intelligence officials confirmed that Hamas's political chief Ismail Haniyeh and senior Israeli negotiators have both sent high-level representatives to the talks.

Sources close to the Egyptian mediation team said Cairo remains cautiously optimistic but warned that "major political gaps" persist, particularly on security guarantees and Gaza's future governance.

Trump's renewed engagement signals a shift in Washington's tone, aiming to portray the U.S. as a decisive broker capable of ending one of the world's most entrenched conflicts. Analysts note that Trump, who faces a volatile international landscape ahead of the 2026 U.S. elections, may be seeking a major foreign policy victory through a Middle East peace breakthrough.

As the Cairo talks enter a critical stage, all eyes are on whether the U.S.-backed proposal can bridge the deep divide between Hamas and Israel. Trump's call for urgency underscores growing international impatience with the slow pace of diplomacy and the dire humanitarian situation in Gaza.

If the negotiations yield tangible progress this week, it could mark the first real step toward a comprehensive ceasefire and political settlement in Gaza. But if they fail again, it risks plunging the region into another cycle of violence and shattered peace hopes.