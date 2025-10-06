Somalia: Somali Deputy Prime Minister Meets Somali Clerics and Business Leaders in Minnesota

Minnesota, USA -- The Deputy Prime Minister of the Federal Government of Somalia, Salah Ahmed Jama, met with Somali religious scholars and business leaders residing in Minnesota, as part of his ongoing engagement with the Somali diaspora community in the United States.

During the meeting, Deputy Prime Minister Jama briefed attendees on the progress achieved inside Somalia, including ongoing security reforms, economic growth initiatives, and the federal government's roadmap toward implementing direct elections.

He praised the Somali-American community -- particularly Minnesota's vibrant Somali population -- for their vital role in supporting national development, creating jobs, and contributing to government-led programs aimed at rebuilding the country's infrastructure and institutions.

"The contribution of our diaspora is not optional; it is essential," said Jama. "Somalia's progress depends on our unity, shared purpose, and continued collaboration between those at home and abroad."

He also encouraged Somali business leaders and community members in Minnesota to strengthen social cohesion, cooperation, and trust, emphasizing that these values are key to building a stable and prosperous Somalia.

Minnesota is home to the largest Somali community in the United States, often regarded as the heart of the Somali diaspora. Over the years, Somali-Americans have played an instrumental role in remittances, investment, education, and political advocacy, making them a cornerstone of Somalia's post-conflict recovery and economic revitalization.

Deputy Prime Minister Jama's outreach underscores the government's strategy of engaging the diaspora as partners in nation-building. By reinforcing ties with communities abroad, the Somali government seeks not only to attract investment and expertise but also to unite Somalis worldwide behind a shared vision of peace, stability, and democratic governance.