Nigeria: Patients Groan As Medics Desert Akwa Ibom Health Centre Over Reptiles' Invasion

It was designed and built as a primary health centre (PHC) of first choice for infants and maternal health challenges, especially for rural residents. Sadly, the Cottage Hospital at Obong Ntak community in Etim Ekpo local government area of Akwa Ibom State is crying for repairs.

The hospital, which existed before the creation of the State in 1987, has become a shadow of itself, having been abandoned by successive administrations at the state and LGA levels.

LEADERSHIP checks revealed that most politicians in Etim Ekpo LGA, some currently serving in government, were born at the hospital. However, they showed complete dissonance with the forlorn look of the hospital, which governments have abysmally neglected.

"This hospital had over the years been the only healthcare centre for the rural people, providing easy access to medicare for pregnant women, infants and temporary succour for serious ailments before referral to secondary or tertiary hospitals," Sifon Ekamma Essien, a resident of Obong Ntak community, recalled.

"A lot of our big politicians were born in this hospital, but sadly, they have turned a blind eye to this facility because it's no longer their business, having gotten enough cash from the taxpayers to patronise standard clinics and hospitals both in Nigeria and abroad," she stressed.

It was gathered that the hospital reeking in neglect lacked essential medical facilities and other consumables. It now lies prostrate with medical workers and security personnel having deserted the vast complex and left it to rot.

It was further learnt that the facility, overgrown with weeds, has become the epicentre of wild reptiles, as some, according to residents, had been attacked, especially by snakes.

"We have had cases of snake bites, which have forced some workers to shun the premises, as both the state and the local authorities fail to show interest in the rot.

Lamenting the ill wind that has blown over the once celebrated health facility in Etim Ekpo LGA, Eno John Enyiekpon, from the neighbouring Ikot Ese village, said, "Access to medicare facilities has become a big nightmare for patients, especially pregnant women in emergency situations.

"This facility used to cater to the health needs of patients across several villages in Obong Clan, including Udianga Enem, Ibie Nnung Achat, Obon Ebot, Ikot Mkporikoo and others, but sadly, now, many pregnant women patronise local birth attendants and other unwholesome outlets.

"Sometimes, they are lucky to be delivered of their babies; some mothers would either die or lose their babies in the process," he stated.

Perhaps, the major intervention work on the hospital, it was learnt, happened about one year ago, when the immediate past council chairman, Hon. Ekpok Eshiet, gave it a facelift.

Enobong Akpan, from the hospital community, noted that the intervention became necessary "because the former chairman happened to come from Obong Ntak, the hospital's host community.

"The facility was once hailed as a major achievement under the immediate past transition chairman, Hon. Ekpuk Esiet. Soon after, it was neglected, overtaken by thick bushes and dangerous reptiles.

"Snakes, bats and other wild creatures have taken over the premises, forcing health personnel to abandon the building and live in private residences far from the health centre.

"No one wants to risk his or her life living here. We could wake up to snakes in our rooms," one of the nurses said anonymously.

For this, some distraught patients now take pains to trudge the few kilometres Etim Ekpo- Iwukem Road to access a private hospital at Iwukem village and the neighbouring Azumini Hospital in Ukwa East LGA, Abia State.

"A health centre should not look like this. We were happy when the staff quarters were commissioned, but this is not what we expected," Ubong Inyang lamented.

According to the health workers, several appeals have been made to the current Etim Ekpo LGA chairman, Mr. Gideon Uwa, for intervention, "particularly in providing labourers to clear the environment regularly," but regretted that such entreaties remain unheeded.

The commissioner for Health, Dr. Ekem John, has given the administration of Governor Umo Eno, a pass mark on its commitment to providing efficient health care delivery services, disclosing that billions of naira have been devoted to building and repositioning health infrastructure in the 31 LGAs.

Besides, to ensure all-around medical services, he disclosed the government's plans to recruit 2,000 health professionals to provide effective healthcare delivery services. However, the Nigerian Medical Association (NMA) wondered what magic the newly recruited medics would perform in the face of low morale occasioned by poor salaries, emoluments and other welfare issues, which combine to dampen workers' workplace enthusiasm.

The state NMA chairman, Dr Aniekan Peter, lamented a situation where an average medical worker earns between N250,000 and N350,000, wondering what best could be driven out of such an employee with a lot of exigencies, including family issues.

He, therefore, urged the state government to raise medical workers' pay by 100 percent, otherwise the ongoing drift by medical professionals to seek greener pastures as migrant workers abroad would not be halted.

"In South Africa, the first day you are hired, you are entitled to a house with a swimming pool and other facilities and good money to buy a decent car," he stated, disclosing that several of his colleagues were watching the system for any improvement before they Japa (leave for overseas).