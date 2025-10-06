Zimbabwe: Elvis Chipezeze Kicks Off Carling Cup Campaign With a Player of the Match Accolade

WARRIORS goalkeeper Elvis Chipezeze has maintained his Carling Cup form after scooping a Player of the Match accolade after his side beat Amazulu 3-2 on Sunday evening.

Chipezeze won four Player of the Match awards last season in the same tournament; hence, he was voted the tournament's best player in August.

Despite conceding two goals on Sunday, the Zimbabwean goalkeeper made numerous saves that kept his side in the game hence he was voted the best player on the field and walked away with 100,000 Rands, which comes as prize money for the accolade.

Chipezeze's side will now face Orlando Pirates in the quarter-finals of the tournament, a repetitive fixture of last season's final when the Zimbabwean goalie guided his side to its maiden top-flight league trophy.

Sunday's Player of the Match accolade is a big boost for Chipezeze, who is set to join the Warriors camp on Monday ahead of two World Cup qualifying games against South Africa and Lesotho.