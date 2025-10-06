Zimbabwe: Chiragwi Apologizes for Slapping Player During Match, Steps Down As Warriors Assistant Coach

6 October 2025
New Zimbabwe (London)
By Sports Reporter

NGEZI Platinum Stars coach Takesure Chiragwi has issued an apology for assaulting a player during a match.

In a sign of remorse, he has stepped down as Warriors assistant coach.

Chiragwi was caught on camera slapping his player McDonald Makuwe, who was trying to calm him down after being shown a red card by referee Lawrence Zimhondi.

Chiragwi's red card came after he insulted the referee and challenged his decision.

The video of Chiragwi slapping the player went viral on social media, sparking condemnation which resulted in him capitulating under pressure to resign.

"I wish to sincerely and unreservedly apologise for my regrettable conduct during the Castle Lager Premier Soccer League match between Ngezi Platinum Stars and Dynamos FC at Rufaro Stadium on Saturday, 4 October 2025.

"My actions on the touchline, which were broadcast live, were wholly inappropriate and unbecoming of a coach, leader, and representative of our game.

"First and foremost, I extend my deepest apologies to McDonald Makuwe, the player involved.

"I am deeply sorry for my behaviour towards you. Regardless of the circumstances or emotions of the moment, there is no justification for my actions, and I take full responsibility for the hurt and embarrassment they may have caused you," Chiragwi said.

The gaffer went on to reveal that he has since stepped aside as Warriors head coach ahead of two World Cup Qualifiers games.

"In the spirit of transparency and respect for due process, I have stepped aside from my national team duties for the upcoming FIFA World Cup Qualifiers to allow all disciplinary procedures to take place without prejudice.

"I will cooperate fully with the investigations by the PSL and any other relevant authorities and accept whatever outcome or sanction is deemed appropriate.

"I remain committed to learning from this incident, rebuilding trust, and proving through my actions that this mistake does not define me," further stated Chiragwi.

