South Sudan's Foreign Minister Concludes Visit to Sudan, Joint Statement Issued

Port Sudan, October 6, 2025 (SUNA) - Minister of Foreign Affairs and International Cooperation of the Republic of South Sudan, Ambassador Mandi Samaya Kent Komiya, concluded Monay a three-day official visit to the Republic of Sudan, during which a joint statement was issued and read by Sudan's Minister of Foreign Affairs and International Cooperation, Ambassador Mohy-Eddin Salim Ahmed, and his South Sudanese counterpart.

During the visit, Minister Komiya conveyed a written message from H.E. President Salva Kiir Mayardit to H.E. General Abdel-Fattah Al-Burhan Abdel-Rahman, President of the Transitional Sovereignty Council (TSC), affirming South Sudan's solidarity with Sudan and its desire to enhance bilateral cooperation across various fields.

The South Sudanese Minister met with TSC Vice-President General Malik Agar, Prime Minister Dr. Kamil Idris, and the Ministers of Interior, Energy and Oil, as well as the Director General of the General Intelligence Service.

The discussions focused on promoting cooperation in the fields of oil, economy, infrastructure, education, health, and security, in addition to safeguarding and assisting the citizens of both nations.

Both sides agreed to activate the joint committees and establish a Joint Economic Committee to strengthen cooperation in trade, investment, energy, oil, agriculture, transport, and infrastructure, while encouraging public-private partnerships. They also emphasized the importance of facilitating trade and investment movement, including the allocation of a free zone at Port Sudan for South Sudan to develop its oil industry and transit goods.

The two ministers further agreed to boost political consultations, coordinate positions in regional and international fora, and continue cooperation in combating terrorism and border security. Minister Komiya extended an official invitation to the Prime Minister to visit Juba.

At the conclusion of his visit, Minister Komiya expressed deep appreciation to the Government and people of Sudan for their warm hospitality, praising Sudan's pivotal role in supporting peace and development efforts in South Sudan and the wider region.