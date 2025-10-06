Rwanda: 20 Green Companies Seek Rwf5bn to Boost Circular Food Economy

At least 20 Rwandan small and medium-sized enterprises (SMEs) with innovations in agricultural waste management are seeking a combined Rwf5 billion in funding to scale up their operations.

The selected firms will soon be linked with potential investors and partners under the Circular Food Systems for Rwanda (CIRF) project.

According to Doreen Ntawebasa, Director General in charge of Trade and Investment at the Ministry of Trade and Industry, the initiative aims to transform Rwanda's agri-food system by turning waste into value.

"Rwanda's vision is to build an economy that grows not by consuming more, but by optimising more," she said. "It's about designing production systems that use water, energy, and nutrients efficiently, where the by-product of one process becomes a valuable input for another--enhancing soil health, extending product lifecycles, and generating greater value from every resource."

The project aligns with Rwanda's broader circular economy goals, including converting up to 70 percent of waste into fertilisers and encouraging investors to turn the country's 3,600 tonnes of daily waste into usable resources.

Innovations driving the change

The 20 selected enterprises, drawn from across the country, are pioneering creative ways to recycle agricultural waste into valuable products such as fertilisers, animal feed, biofuels, and organic compost.

1. Moulins du Nil Blanc

Founded by Zilipa Nyirabyago, the company runs a zero-waste mushroom value chain that composts and reuses waste from mushroom production. It processes over 70 tonnes of coffee pulp and other organic residues annually and seeks a $50,750 grant to expand.

2. Golden Insect Ltd

Dominique Xavio Imbabazi produces vermicompost and vermiliquid in Northern Province, processing over 20,000 tonnes of solid and liquid organic fertilisers each month. He seeks $250,000 to build a larger facility.

3. Henriette Uwineza's firm

This factory produces fertiliser from pig and agricultural waste and aims to expand from 50 to 400 pigs and raise fertiliser output tenfold. She seeks Rwf69 million to expand and start sausage production.

4. Glory Mixed Farm

Agatha Mukagacinya employs 220 workers in crop, livestock, and fertiliser production, with plans to expand livestock and increase monthly compost output to 300 tonnes. She seeks $180,000.

5. Africa Food Supply Ltd

Serge Ganza in Kamonyi District grows horticultural crops and produces manure, requiring a total of Rwf270 million over three years to complete expansion phases.

6. Tech Adopter

Israel Niyonshuti operates agricultural machinery and produces fertiliser, seeking $100,000 for scaling.

7. Kigali Coffee Company

Ignace Ntazinda turns coffee husks into organic fertiliser and pellets for cooking, recycling over 1,200 cubic metres of water per season. He seeks $300,000.

8. Holy Agriculture

Based in Bugesera District, the firm integrates cassava, sweet potato, and pig farming and plans to process sweet potato flour and biscuits. It seeks Rwf500 million.

9. ZEAN

Founded by Enode Nduwayezu, Christine Zaninka, and Angélique Nikuze, the Nyabihu-based firm converts banana and maize waste into compost and feed. It needs $100,000.

10. Triumviate Company

Amani Twagirayesu in Nyamasheke District turns sardine fish into powder, selling by-products to poultry farmers and wastewater for irrigation. The firm seeks $200,000 to increase revenue to Rwf120 million monthly.

11. Domestica

Grace Niwemuhoza's firm near Kigali produces hydroponic fodder, animal feed, and fertiliser from poultry and goat farming. It seeks $150,000.

12. CAPCN

Focuses on organic farming using natural fertilisers and pesticides. Seeks $133,000.

13. Classic Farm Ltd

A Kicukiro-based agribusiness growing organic vegetables and fish, turning residues into compost and feed. Seeks $340,000.

14. Elim Plus Farm

Engaged in crop and livestock farming using composted waste. Seeks $350,000.

15. Ineza Mushroom Company

Lea Utamuliza's Muhanga-based business transforms coffee and crop husks into mushroom tubes and compost. Seeks Rwf30 million.

16. Gisuma Coffee Cooperative

A 56-woman cooperative in Rusizi District producing fertiliser from coffee pulp and wastewater. Seeks $148,864.

17. NjordFrey

Faisal Razzaq's aquaponics company uses AI to monitor systems, recycling fish waste and rainwater. Seeks $200,000.

18. Rwanda Biosolutions

Converts landfill waste into compost using microorganisms and rabbit urine. Seeks $80,000 to boost monthly output from 40 to 200 tonnes.

19. Souk Farm

Operates on 200 hectares across Gatsibo, Bugesera, and Nyanza, processing horticultural residues into compost and avocado oil.

20. Virunga Biotech Ltd

Produces vermicompost and oils from chillies, avocados, and vegetables, while recycling food waste. Seeks $25,000.

Turning waste into opportunity

Eric Ruzigamanzi, Country Representative of the World Resources Institute (WRI) in Rwanda, said agricultural waste remains an underutilised resource, with the country still losing up to 40 percent of its produce.

"We see innovations turning food waste into resources," he said. "By working closely with the Ministry of Agriculture, we can reduce these losses and ensure that what is lost is transformed into products that benefit farmers and communities."

He added that reducing agricultural waste also helps cut air-polluting emissions, supporting Rwanda's climate and sustainability goals.