Rwanda: Made in Rwanda Takes Center Stage As Rwanda Hosts Iso 2025

The government is set to host the International Organisation for Standardisation (ISO) Annual Meeting and General Assembly from October 6 to 10, 2025, at the Kigali Convention Centre, marking only the second time the event is held in Africa, after South Africa in 2019.

Officials say the gathering will serve as a platform to showcase the quality, innovation, and competitiveness of Made in Rwanda products, aligning with the country's National Strategy for Transformation (NST2), which seeks to double exports and enhance industrial growth through global standards.

"We are very excited to welcome standardisers from all over the world. We will be receiving policymakers, CEOs from standards organisations, industry leaders, and academicians. It is a unique opportunity for Rwanda to showcase how far we have come in standardization and the quality of Made in Rwanda products that can compete internationally," Raymond Murenzi, Director General of the Rwanda Standards Board (RSB) said.

Themed "United for Impact," the ISO Annual Meeting 2025 will bring together over 1,000 delegates from 176 countries, including government representatives, leaders of international organisations, multinational CEOs, standards bodies, consumer protection associations, research institutions, and civil society actors.

The ISO Annual Meeting is widely regarded as the world's most influential gathering on international standards, bringing together key players who shape policies, promote trade, and enhance innovation and quality in production and services.

"The discussions will cover several thematic areas -- one key area is promoting global trade using standards. Others include exploring the role of standards in biodiversity, gender equality, energy, and agriculture," said Murenzi, adding that the country looks forward to engaging the world in conversations that shape the future of sustainable and inclusive development.

Rwanda's progress in standards and certification

Since joining ISO as a full member in 2013, Rwanda has made significant strides in certification, metrology, and standardisation infrastructure -- improving cross-border trade, product quality, and market access while positioning itself as a regional hub for quality assurance.

"We have prioritised building robust standards systems across multiple sectors. In agriculture, manufacturing, and services, applying international standards has not only improved product quality and consumer safety but has also opened doors for Rwandan businesses to compete in regional and global markets," said Deo Munyaneza, Communication Specialist at the Rwanda Inspectorate, Competition and Consumer Protection Authority (RICA).

According to RICA, international standards are now applied in agriculture -- covering seeds, fertilisers, pesticides, animal feeds, milk, meat, and horticultural products -- helping improve productivity and food safety. In manufacturing, sectors such as food processing, beverages, and construction materials are increasingly adopting ISO-based systems, making Rwandan products more competitive internationally.

"The decision to host the ISO Annual Meeting is a recognition of Rwanda's achievements in standards and consumer protection. It is an opportunity to showcase our progress, strengthen partnerships, learn from global best practices, and build technical capacity that positions Rwandan businesses for greater competitiveness," said Munyaneza.

He added that hosting the meeting also underscores Rwanda's commitment to consumer protection and fair markets, inspiring further national efforts to make standards a stronger driver of innovation, safety, and confidence.

Businesses embrace standards as a growth path

Rwandan businesses are increasingly viewing standards and certification not as regulatory hurdles but as enablers of growth, competitiveness, and access to larger markets -- particularly within the African Continental Free Trade Area (AfCFTA).

"We have observed a strong shift in mindset among businesses. Many now recognizse that compliance, certification, and formal registration are essential not only for legal accountability but also for consumer trust and market success," said Munyaneza, noting that growing consumer awareness is also driving companies to improve quality.

"Rwandan consumers today are more informed and more demanding. They want safe, high-quality, and reliable products. This consumer pressure, coupled with RICA's enforcement role, is pushing businesses to raise their standards," he added.

While challenges remain -- particularly limited technical expertise and access to accredited laboratories -- progress is evident. Continuous collaboration between the government, private sector, and development partners is helping to bridge these gaps and ensure Rwanda's standards ecosystem continues to grow stronger.