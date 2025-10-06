Rwanda: Ngarambe Outlines Priorities for Next Four-Year Term As Frvb President

Raphael Ngarambe was re-elected to lead the Rwanda Volleyball Federation (FRVB) for a second term as president until 2029.

Ngarambe became president of the federation in 2021 and his service during his first four years in office left federation members impressed enough to back him for a second term, secured all 33 votes in the elections that took place at Hill Top Hotel on September 20.

Over the past four years, volleyball in Rwanda has enjoy remarkable growth under his leadership, bouncing back from FIVB sanctions in 2021 and transitioning from outdoor courts to fully indoor venues for all first-division matches.

Times Sport caught up with Ngarambe in an interview in which he highlights key priorities for his next four-year mandate.

Keep up with the latest headlines on WhatsApp | LinkedIn

Expanding the number of teams

Ngarambe pledged to increase team participation across all categories by encouraging the creation of new teams. A university-level competition will also be introduced, bridging the gap between secondary schools and the first division.

This, he said, aims at giving players who graduate from secondary school a pathway to continue playing, instead of dropping out of the sport.

ALSO READ: Kirehe VC declare return to topflight volleyball

Raising championship prizes

The FRVB president promised to increase prize money for champions across various leagues. While league champions currently earn Rwf 2 million, the prize money could increase to Rwf 10 million to boost motivation and competition.

Strengthening coaching and talent development

Ngarambe said that coach training will be intensified to improve technical skills at all levels. More centers of excellence will also be established to ensured that local players receive top-tier guidance in a fresh move to reduce reliance on foreign players, as long as Rwanda's homegrown talent is nurtured to meet competitive standards.

Achieving financial stability

Ngarambe emphasized on eradicating financial constraints hindering Rwandan volleyball. The federation is looking to attract new donors and sponsors and strengthening financial management.

The goal, he said, is to eliminate debts and ensure staff salaries and federation activities are consistently funded, further addressing persistent challenge of delayed payments for employees.

ALSO READ: Kirehe's Rwf 2.7bn gymnasium to be complete by mid-September

Close Sign up for free AllAfrica Newsletters Get the latest in African news delivered straight to your inbox Top Headlines Rwanda Sport By submitting above, you agree to our privacy policy. Success! Almost finished... We need to confirm your email address. To complete the process, please follow the instructions in the email we just sent you. Error! Error! There was a problem processing your submission. Please try again later.

Expanding volleyball infrastructure

FRVB banks on partnerships with districts among other institutions in order to increase gymnasium facilities across the country.

Projects are already underway, including new venues in Kirehe, Kinyinya (Kepler), Petit Séminaire Virgo Fidelis, and Huye.

Additionally, Rwanda is set to host a state-of-the-art African Beach Volleyball Center, a project recently endorsed by CAVB President Bouchra Hajij and President Paul Kagame.