Uganda: Reach a Hand Uganda Boosts Healthcare Access With New Ambulance for Kempungu Clinic

6 October 2025
The Independent (Kampala)

Mbarara — In an effort to enhance quicker access to emergency services, Reach A Hand Uganda Clinic in Kempungu, Mbarara has provided a new ambulance for the area.

The ambulance, unveiled on 2nd October, is expected to strengthen referral systems and provide timely transport for patients in critical condition.

For many in the community, the vehicle marks a turning point in addressing long-standing challenges in accessing urgent healthcare.

Speaking at the handover, the Archdeacon of Ankole, Atuhaire Patrick, who represented the Bishop as chief guest, highlighted the importance of quick patient transport. "In health emergencies, time is life. This ambulance is not just a vehicle--it is a lifeline," he said, commending RAHU for investing in services that directly benefit the community.

The event drew a wide range of leaders, including the Deputy Resident District Commissioner, Kukunda Mackline, Mayor, Kyabwisho Gumisiriza, the District Health Officer, Dr Peter Sebutinde, health facility in-charges, Village Health Team members, and local clergy. Their attendance underscored the collective recognition of RAHU's contribution to health services in the district.

In addition to the handover, guests toured the RAHU Youth Hub, where young people exhibited livelihood programs and innovations aimed at improving health and creating economic opportunities.

Local leaders welcomed the donation, noting that the clinic has often struggled to handle emergencies due to limited transport options. "This ambulance will ease the burden on families and health workers. It means patients will no longer have to wait hours for referral," one official said.

For RAHU, which has built a reputation for its work in youth empowerment, health, and livelihoods, the ambulance represents a continuation of its mission to improve access to essential services.

