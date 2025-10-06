South Africa: Mthethwa's Family Wants the Truth After His Phone Was Found Far From His Body

Nathi Mthethwa's family say his death makes no sense after his phone was found 800 metres from his body.

Relatives insist he showed no signs of trouble and was in regular contact with loved ones while in Paris.

The family of the late South African Ambassador to France, Nathi Mthethwa, is demanding answers after his cellphone was found 800 metres away from where his body was discovered.

The family raised their concerns on Saturday, saying the circumstances around his death make no sense. One relative, speaking on condition of anonymity, said the family is struggling to believe what they've been told.

"His death does not make sense. It left us with pain and confusion. How could his phone be found so far from his body? Was it suicide or something else? We need answers," said the family member.

Mthethwa's uncle, Musawokuphila Mthethwa, said the diplomat never showed any signs of trouble. He said Nathi was always in touch with relatives back home and often called from Paris to check on them.

"Nathi loved his family. He used to call all of us just to check on how we were doing," said Mthethwa senior. "He never said anything about problems at work or in his personal life. That's why we are shocked by his death."

The family said Mthethwa's wife, maButhelezi, has kept them updated from Paris as the process to bring his body home continues.

On Sunday, Inkosi Zuzifa kaMangosuthu Buthelezi and members of the Buthelezi family visited the Mthethwas at their home in KwaMbonambi. They said the postmortem results are expected by Tuesday, after which his body will be repatriated.