South Africa: Amajita's World Cup Dream Alive After Famous Win Over Usa

6 October 2025
Scrolla (Johannesburg)
By Dylan Bettencourt
  • Amajita fought back from a goal down to beat the USA 2-1 in Chile and reach the World Cup knockout stage.
  • Gomolemo Kekana scored the winner as coach Raymond Mdaka's team made history with courage, teamwork and solid defending.

Amajita pulled off one of the biggest upsets of the tournament when they beat favourites USA 2-1 on Sunday to reach the 2025 Fifa Under-20 World Cup last 16.

The Americans came into the match full of confidence after scoring 12 goals in their first two games. But coach Raymond Mdaka's young South African side refused to be beaten. Playing with grit and heart, they shocked the crowd at Estadio El Teniente in Rancagua, Chile.

The USA took the lead in the 13th minute through Noah Cobb. Just five minutes later, South Africa's pressure paid off when Joshua Wynder turned the ball into his own net.

Moments before half-time, Mfundo Vilakazi and Shakeel April combined beautifully to set up Gomolemo Kekana, who finished calmly to make it 2-1.

After the break, Amajita defended like warriors. The USA dominated possession, but goalkeeper Fletcher Smythe-Lowe made crucial saves to protect the lead.

The victory sends Amajita into the knockout rounds for only the second time in history, matching the achievement of Serame Letsoaka's 2009 squad.

Mdaka's players now have their eyes on an even bigger goal, reaching South Africa's first-ever under-20 World Cup quarterfinal.

Amajita finished second in Group E on goal difference, level on six points with the USA and ahead of France, who beat New Caledonia 6-0.

