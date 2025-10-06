Kenya: Kiragu Maina Wins 2025 Ncba Tea Fields Trophy in Kericho

6 October 2025
Capital FM (Nairobi)

Nairobi — After three days of exciting competition at the scenic Kericho Golf Club, Daniel Kiragu Maina was crowned the 2025 NCBA Tea Fields Trophy champion, finishing with a total score of +3.

Kiragu claimed the title after a tightly contested final round, finishing ahead of Elly Barno and defending champion Titus Okwong of Uganda.

His steady performance across the three rounds secured him a well-

deserved victory in one of Kenya's most historic and competitive amateur golf tournaments.

This year's event attracted 71 golfers from Kenya, Uganda, and Russia, highlighting the growing regional and international appeal of the championship.

The field featured top contenders including previous winners and

rising talents, making for a weekend of high-calibre golf.

The NCBA Tea Fields Trophy, supported by NCBA Bank in partnership with the Kenya Golf Union (KGU) and the Junior Golf Foundation (JGF), continues to play a key role in promoting golf development and nurturing talent across the region.

The tournament not only celebrates competitive excellence but also the beauty of Kenyan golf -- set against the stunning backdrop of Kericho's lush tea fields, offering a memorable experience for both players and spectators.

Read the original article on Capital FM.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2025 Capital FM. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 600 reports a day from more than 110 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.