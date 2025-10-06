South Africa: From Shyness to the Stage, Wilhelm Van Der Walt Explores Identity Through Powerful Performances

Actor Wilhelm van der Walt is chasing theatre of a certain calibre. Give him a good, honest script, and he might just steal your heart.

"I don't know if introverts are born or made," said actor Wilhelm van der Walt. "In my case, I was from a very young age carrying a lot of emotion and feelings and keeping it all to myself."

It was a couple of days after his 41st birthday, and as good a time as any to reflect on what makes us who we are, and to discuss what it might be that gives someone who identifies as "very shy" the capacity to appear on a stage in front of hundreds of strangers and reveal so much of himself.

"When you're 10 years old, you don't realise you're carrying all that stuff," he said. "But, in retrospect, that's what was happening. There was no platform, nor did I have any tools to project it outwards, or explore it."

If only he'd discovered acting earlier in life.

Then again, had he found that outlet sooner, released all that bottled up "stuff", he might not be the actor he is today. Such is the paradox of being human:...