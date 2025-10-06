Botswana Defends Slaughtering Elephants

The Ministry of Environment and Tourism has confirmed authorising the killing of 21 elephants and several other wild species as part of Botswana's 59th Independence Day celebrations, a decision that has brought condemnation from conservationists and animal welfare groups across the world.

The order, contained in a Savingram dated September 25, 2025, instructed district officers and wildlife rangers to facilitate the cull. Officials defended the move as a long-standing population control measure designed to safeguard rural communities and farms from elephant-related destruction.