Botswana: Boko Gave Voices to Some, but...

While government decision to air news bulletins in indigenous languages has been hailed as a breakthrough for inclusion, it has also raised fresh questions about how the country's vast linguistic diversity will be accommodated.

President Duma Boko, on Monday, launched the bulletins in Ikalanga, Shekgalagari, Naro and Shiyeyi, declaring that "no community should be invisible." The bulletins, which will run on Botswana Television and Radio Botswana, are the first step in a phased programme to open state media to voices beyond English and Setswana.