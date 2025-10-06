Zimbabwe: Dombodema High Achieves Record-Breaking Pass Rate

Dombodema High School in Bulilima District, Matabeleland South Province has marked a historic milestone by achieving its highest-ever O-level pass rate of 58 percent for the class of 2024, a remarkable recovery from a low of 21 percent during the Covid-19 pandemic.

This achievement was celebrated during a Speech and Prize Giving Day event that brought together school leaders, parents, pupils and local dignitaries.

The ceremony, which was held yesterday, ran under the theme "Celebrating Excellence."

Addressing students, staff, parents and the UCCSA Church leadership, Deputy Minister of Information and Communication Technologies, Postal and Courier Services who is also the Bulilima West MP, Dingumuzi Phuti commended the institution's outstanding progress and community spirit.

The Deputy Minister celebrated the school's pass rate, calling it a milestone in the history of the school.

"In 2019, the pass rate for Dombodema was 49,20 percent, which was the highest in the history of the school. Then Covid-19 disrupted everything and the pass rate fell to 21 percent in 2021. Today we are here to celebrate the highest-ever pass rate of 58 percent achieved by the class of 2024. Let's give a round of applause. This is a milestone in the history of the school. Thank you very much.

"The school is also making strides in keeping with current trends in Information Communication Technology. I'm proud to have also participated in this regard. In 2019, using my influence and position in Government, particularly my post as Deputy Minister, I got this institution connected to WiFi.

"In 2023, I made 30 laptops available to this school. I'm happy that this has had a positive impact in this school, as evidenced by the improved pass rate since the receipt of that donation from the Government of Zimbabwe," he said.

The MP expressed heartfelt gratitude to the school's headmaster, Mr Galton Sithole, the UCCSA Church as the responsible authority and the entire community for their commitment to the institution's growth and success.

"Today we are coming together not just to distribute prizes but to celebrate excellence as the theme is rightfully selected. Celebrating excellence in academics as seen in great improvements in the pass rate. From 28 percent to 58 percent at O-level and maintenance of 100 percent at A-level.

"We are also celebrating excellence in Sports, Arts and Culture activities. In the past year and this year, Dombodema has sent five athletes to the province to represent Bulilima District and this year, two athletes from Dombodema brought two silver medals and a bronze medal from the national competitions representing Matabeleland South, five pupils from this school represented Matabeleland South in Chinhoyi last year in the National Science Sports and Arts

Festival and Matabeleland South came first at National level," said Deputy Minister Phuti.

He also paid gratitude to the school's parents and the Bulilima community for all the sacrifices they make to ensure quality education is served at Dombodema.

"Your continued support through timeous fees payment and provision of material needs is the reason why we are celebrating today.

"Despite the difficult economic environment we all remain committed to the education of children and the development of Dombodema High School.

"I would also like to use this opportunity to remind all parents here that the responsibility of paying schools is for the parents. Dutifully continue paying school fees. Yes, in our community, we have some who are disadvantaged, especially the orphaned children and some members of our community who are incapacitated due to ill-health, old age and other disabilities. For these, the Government has safety nets in place to ensure that their children also attend school," said the Deputy Minister.

"I'm happy that the leadership here has taken a decision to accommodate children from these disadvantaged households.

"I'm informed that 73 pupils are enrolled in this school are being paid for through BEAM, seven are helped by CAMFED. Those responsible for selecting BEAM beneficiaries, please be fair and shun corruption, allow those genuinely in need of this support to benefit and don't include those who are capable of paying," he added.

The Deputy Minister highlighted the school's visible improvements -- from a freshly painted campus to strong infrastructure and thriving agricultural projects such as poultry, rabbits, cattle, and piggery -- applauding the combined efforts of parents, staff and students.

"In recent years, I have noted very impressive developments here in Dombodema High School, the general appearance of the school from the gate, the school fence, the whole school was recently repainted and everyone here agrees with me that this is excellence indeed.

"Indeed, His Excellency, the President Cde Dr ED Mnangagwa is always spot on when he says Nyika inovakwa nevene bayo/ Ilizwe lakhiwa ngabanikazi/ Hango inobakwa nebeni bayo. This is true here in Dombodema," he said.

The Deputy Minister further commended the school for now teaching Kalanga as a subject.

"I am also very much impressed with the curriculum being offered by Dombodema High School."

In his remarks, the head, Mr Sithole highlighted and announced the introduction of Technical and Vocational subjects.

"This is in line with Education 5.0, which puts more emphasis on skills development, shifting people's mindsets from academic subjects. When children leave Dombodema High School, they must have a skill that they will immediately start using to earn a living instead of looking for employment," he said.