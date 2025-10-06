Zimbabwe: Tsholotsho High School - Producing Leaders, Achievers and Champions

Tsholotsho High School head, Mr Sicelo Dube, has celebrated the school's proud history of grooming future leaders, citing alumni who have risen to prominent positions in the country.

Mr Dube was speaking at the school's Annual Speech and Prize-Giving Day ceremony that was held last Friday.

The event, themed "Nurturing Entrepreneurs Through a Heritage-Inspired Education," was both inspiring and engaging for all attendees.

"This school has produced over 18 headmasters, including myself, as I am a former student of this school," said Mr Dube.

The guest of honour, Mr Joseph Khaura, a former teacher turned successful businessman and member of the Tsholotsho International and Local Business Association (Tilba), expressed his pride in being associated with the school.

"I'm very proud to be associated with the school of choice. Thumbs up for the activities that are taking place at this school. We are all proud to be associated with Tsholotsho High School," said Mr Khaura.

He also praised the school's impressive pass rate: "83 percent at O-level is not an easy task. That is cream; that is gold. 83 percent is an A. So, Tsholotsho High School is an A school. I encourage all parents here, whether their children attend this school or not, to always remember that we have our own gold in Tsholotsho -- the first school of choice."

Touching on leadership, Mr Khaura emphasised that the school's main goal is to nurture children who are the future leaders of the nation.

He also commended the school's inclusivity, especially its focus on learners living with disabilities.

"That is a good characteristic of the school and let us all as a nation consider and remember disadvantaged learners. I give thumbs up to Tsholotsho High School for recognising that some learners may need special attention," he said.

Echoing Mr Khaura's sentiments, Mr Dube acknowledged the school's consistent strong academic performance.

He revealed that in 2023, Tsholotsho High achieved a 97 percent pass rate at Advanced Level and 78 percent at Ordinary Level.

In 2024, the pass rates improved to 97,3 percent at Advanced Level and 83 percent at Ordinary Level.

The school also excels in sports and music.

In 2025, it constructed a state-of-the-art multi-purpose court, which was used to successfully host the Stella Under-17 Netball National Tournament.

Mr Dube also revealed that the school choir had recently qualified to participate in the National Competitions held at Mtshabezi High School in Gwanda.

"Learning at Tsholotsho High School is practical as well. Recently, learners went on an educational tour to Harare to visit Zimbabwe's new parliament building," said Mr Dube.

The school also runs an ongoing "No to Drugs" campaign targeting schoolchildren, a topic highlighted by both Mr Dube and Mr Khaura during their speeches.

Established in 1977, Tsholotsho High has grown into a premier centre of educational excellence in the province. The school has an enrolment of over 678 learners, a majority of whom are boarders.

Tsholotsho High provides a well-rounded education aligned with Zimbabwe's Heritage-Based Curriculum (HBC), equipping learners with academic, practical and entrepreneurial skills necessary to become productive citizens and contributors to national development.