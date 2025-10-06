Zimbabwe: Matopo High Celebrates Academic Excellence and Innovation

Matopo High School yesterday hosted its highly anticipated Speech and Prize-Giving Day, which highlighted the school's dedication to academic excellence, innovative technology adoption and outstanding achievements by learners and staff alike.

The school's headmaster Mr Gardson Sibanda emphasised Matopo High School's unique position in the region, pointing to its exceptional facilities, including three specialised laboratories for Commercial Studies, Geography and Computer Science, a rarity in local schools.

"Our school targets a 100 percent pass rate in O-level and A-level exams," said Mr Sibanda, noting the impressive 2024 results.

The O-level pass rate rose to 92,5 percent in 2024, up from 89,8 percent in 2023, while the A-level pass rate achieved a flawless 100 percent, improving on the 97,5 percent recorded in 2023. Notably, 193 learners passed five O-levels or more and 44 learners secured five As or higher.

Mr Sibanda revealed that Matopo High School is embracing digital transformation by moving toward a paperless system to enhance learning and reduce costs.

Key initiatives include commissioning a Smart Lab equipped with 40 tablets to foster interactive learning, providing laptops to every Head of Department for seamless resource access and partnering with an Edutech company that pledged US$20 000 for the establishment of an Innovation Hub on campus.

Mr Sibanda proudly shared inspiring scholarship achievements among learners.

Hazel Ncube earned a scholarship in 2023 to study A-levels at USAP School in Marondera, while Nigel Chirambaguwa is pursuing Lower 6 studies in Eswatini under the Star Leadership programme in 2024.

"Multiple students have also secured international scholarships, including opportunities in the United States, with special efforts made to assist orphans in obtaining such support," said Mr Sibanda.

The school further underscores the importance of sustainability and extracurricular activities. The school head highlighted solar power projects that reduce reliance on generators, strong performances in athletics and music at provincial and national competitions, and an active Environmental Club leading community cleanliness initiatives.

With an enrolment of 1 000 learners -- 80 percent boarders and 20 percent day scholars -- Matopo High School stands as a beacon of academic distinction and forward-thinking innovation in Zimbabwe's educational landscape.