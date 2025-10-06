Zimbabwe: Bosso, Herentals Set for Explosive Showdown At Rufaro Stadium

Highlanders and Herentals collide this afternoon at Rufaro Stadium in Harare, the ceremonial home of Zimbabwean football, in a Castle Lager Premier Soccer League Week 30 tie that promises plenty of drama.

It is the only league match on the day, after one was played on Friday and seven more yesterday. And there's a twist to it. The encounter is a repeat of the Chibuku Super Cup first round clash at Nyamhunga Stadium in Kariba where Bosso edged the Students thanks to a late Mason Mushore strike.

Bosso coach Hendrikus Pieter De Jongh is wary of reading too much into that win.

"We met them in the Chibuku Super Cup and we beat them. But that does not mean we should underestimate them," he said.

"They are a very strong and physical side. We will go there and fight. We still have the same injuries but we hope to rise to the occasion."

Highlanders will once again rely on Mushore, Melikhaya Ncube, co-captains Ariel Sibanda and Andrew Mbeba, Brian Mlotshwa, Never Rauzhi, Learnmore Muyambo and Arthur Ndlovu to deliver.

Herentals coach Paul Benza expects a tense battle.

"Highlanders will always be Highlanders. We respect them and we are expecting to have a tough match. It all needs team spirit, a fighting spirit that can help us get the result we want," he said.

The Students have history on their side. In the reverse fixture at Barbourfields back in May, they stunned Bosso 1-0.

This afternoon, they will again look to Tinotenda Benza, a regular feature in the team whose talent and privilege both stand out. His father Innocent, the club's owner, is expected to make another cameo. Brighton Majaira, Takudzwa Chikosi, Prince Chama, John Zhuwawu and Tinashe Mapumha are also tipped to steady the side.