Zimbabwe: Caps Break Simba's Fortress, Shake Up Title Race

Caps United ended their winless run and threw the Castle Lager Premier Soccer League title race wide open after edging Simba Bhora 1-0 in an incident filled clash at Wadzanai Stadium.

The match was repeatedly halted in the second half as crowd trouble flared, with the defending champions slipping to their first home defeat of the season.

Ishmael Wadi produced the game's decisive moment, unleashing a thunderous shot that beat Simba Bhora goalkeeper William Thole at his near post. Despite Simba's tactical reshuffle and attacking changes after the break, CAPS stood firm to secure their first victory in three matches.

Head coach Ian Bakala urged his players to move on quickly from the triumph.

Keep up with the latest headlines on WhatsApp | LinkedIn

"We have to forget about this game. Our concentration and focus is on our next home encounter against Manica Diamonds. We have ups and downs at the moment, but I hope we'll do better than we did against Simba Bhora," said Bakala.

The Green Machine achieved the win without midfielder Tanaka Shandirwa, whose absence had been a concern before kickoff. Bakala praised the squad depth that stepped up in his place.

"Shandirwa had an issue but I'm sure it has been solved. We had players who can do what he does for us, and every player is ready at the moment. We just have to focus on those who are here," he added.

The result lifted CAPS to ninth on the table, easing relegation fears. Simba Bhora, meanwhile, remain four points behind log leaders Scottland with a game in hand, having now won just once in their last five matches across all competitions.

Head coach Joel Luphahla admitted full responsibility for the loss and said he would work to restore confidence in the squad.

"We had vowed to defend our territory, unfortunately we lost our first home game of the season. It takes a lot from me as a leader to make sure the boys stay motivated, especially when they're still smarting from that Champions

League exit which has affected them a lot," said Luphahla.

Donald Mudadi was the standout performer for Simba Bhora, but CAPS United's disciplined defending smothered their rhythm. Frustration boiled over late in the game as home supporters' hurled missiles at the assistant referee, forcing captain Blessing Moyo, Junior Makunike, and Webster Tafa to calm the crowd.

Luphahla admitted Simba now face an uphill battle in their chase for the leaders.

Close Sign up for free AllAfrica Newsletters Get the latest in African news delivered straight to your inbox Top Headlines Zimbabwe Soccer By submitting above, you agree to our privacy policy. Success! Almost finished... We need to confirm your email address. To complete the process, please follow the instructions in the email we just sent you. Error! Error! There was a problem processing your submission. Please try again later.

"Playing catch-up is always difficult. I've been in this situation before, but I'm using that experience to help the boys.

There's still a lot to play for. We must get maximum points away to Triangle, but it won't be easy," he said.

Simba Bhora now turn their focus to Triangle before a testing clash against Ngezi Platinum Stars after the international break.