Zimbabwe: Hope Shines As First Lady Fulfils Adrian's Wish

Thirteen — Thirteen -year-old Adrian Tavonga Gurumbadza, who has been battling cancer for nearly two years, had his dream come true yesterday when he finally met First Lady Dr Auxillia Mnangagwa.

Adrian, a Grade Seven learner from St Joseph's Primary School in Mutare, has shown extraordinary resilience despite his illness.

Even while bedridden, he is sitting his national examinations from his hospital ward, finishing the last one tomorrow, determined not to let his condition rob him of his education.

But above all, Adrian often spoke of one dream that gave him strength: meeting the First Lady.

His biggest wish was achieved when Mother Zimbabwe walked into his hospital ward at St Joseph's Mission Hospital yesterday.

In that moment, as he continues to battle cancer, a boy's wish was fulfilled, a gift of love and dignity, as he continues to fight for each precious breath.

And when his story is told, Adrian will not only be remembered as a cancer patient but a symbol of courage, hope and the unbreakable spirit of a child who never stopped believing.

As Dr Mnangagwa stepped into his ward, Adrian, who has been battling a relentless form of kidney cancer since 2023, was too weak to rise from his hospital bed.

Yet his eyes lit up, and for a fleeting moment, his pain seemed to melt away.

The First Lady held his hand gently, offering words of comfort that drew tears from both Adrian's parents and hospital staff.

"I am here, my son. I have come to see you," she told him softly.

"You are not alone. You are loved. You are strong. You will heal and stay well at home. God is in control. You are a brave young man. I am proud of you, and I want you to keep holding on to your dreams."

As Mother Zimbabwe took time to embrace him, he felt relieved.

Cradled in her presence, he found comfort and soon drifted into a peaceful sleep.

The First Lady's gentle presence wrapped around him, offering a calm he rarely felt.

Dr Mnangagwa's gentle words and caring presence provided solace to the boy, reminding him of his strength and worth.

Even after she departed, the boy remained calm, resting peacefully, sustained by the warmth of her embrace.

In his faint voice, Adrian recognised the First Lady: "I know you, Amai Mnangagwa. Maita basa mauya kuzondiona."

For months, he had clung to this dream, telling anyone who would listen that his desire in life was to see the First Lady.

Adrian also asked for Kodak moments with Dr Mnangagwa, a wish she gladly granted.

The Mother of the Nation, who spent most of the day with Adrian and was deeply moved by his bravery, also took time to feed him.

Coincidentally, although she does not drink "Cascade" herself, she had just stocked several bottles in her car, which happened to be Adrian's favourite, especially when served chilled.

During her visit, the caring Mother Zimbabwe also provided Adrian with all the essential medicines to support his ongoing treatment.

She also extended her hand to the boy with a good-wish card and a bouquet of flowers.

For the cancer patient, the First Lady also ensured that additional medicines were sourced from Harare for Adrian and delivered on the same day.

The family was also treated with an assortment of food hampers, toiletries and blankets, a gesture aimed at easing their plight.

The thoughtful act brought smiles and relief to the household, further demonstrating Mother Zimbabwe's commitment to supporting the needy.

In her parting words, Mother Zimbabwe wished Adrian well and all the best as he finishes his last examination tomorrow.

"I will come back again to visit you. Write your last exam well. I wish you all the best. You will excel.

"God will keep guiding you. We will pray for you day and night," she said.

His parents, Wellington and Sphiwe Gurumbadza, watched with tears of gratitude.

Mrs Gurumbadza said the family felt deeply honoured by the First Lady's gesture.

"As a mother, I am truly grateful and humbled. Adrian always talked about this wish, and today it has been fulfilled.

"We are passing through a very difficult time, but what Amai has done has given us comfort and hope. We pray that God blesses her, and that the same love and kindness she has shown to us will be extended to others."

Visibly moved, Adrian's grandmother, Chipo Gurumbadza, said she was overwhelmed by the First Lady's gesture.

"I am overwhelmed that the First Lady put everything aside and made the sacrifice to come and see Adrian," she said.

"Our mother has shown so much love. May God bless her in the work that she is doing."

As Health and Child Care Ambassador, Dr Mnangagwa also pledged to support St Joseph's Mission Hospital with medical consumables and equipment, blankets and foodstuffs, among several other items, through her Angel of Hope Foundation.

Paediatric doctors at Parirenyatwa Group of Hospitals in Harare have declared his cancer incurable and discharged him for palliative care at home.

Since being diagnosed with left kidney cancer, also known as Wilms tumour, in December 2023, life has never been the same for Adrian, who resides at Number 6698, Chikanga Phase Three, in Mutare.