Nigeria: ASUU Begins Mobilizing Members for Nationwide Strike

Barely one week to commence its planned nationwide strike, the leadership of the Academic Staff Union of Universities (ASUU) has commenced mobilisation of its members across all the universities in the country.

The union premised the latest development upon the government's silence after a notice had been served to all relevant authorities including the minister of Labour and Employment, Maigari Dingyadi.

Daily Trust reports that ASUU had last week Monday announced that it would shut down all the public universities in the country in order to press home its demands.

The union specifically explained that the notice, starting from Sunday, September 28, 2025, would first herald a two-week warning strike before embarking on a total and indefinite strike over the federal government's attitude.

However, in a fresh letter signed by President of the union, Prof. Chris Piwuna and sent to all branches of the union, ASUU said it had no choice but to shut down universities through strike action in response to the government's conduct.

In the letter dated October 5, 2025, and obtained by Daily Trust on Monday, Piwuna expressed regret that there had been no meaningful progress toward resolving the issue.

He said, "The National Executive Council (NEC) of our Union, at its emergency meeting of 29th September, 2025, having evaluated the results of the referendum held across our branches, resolved to give government a fourteen-day ultimatum to resolve the issues contained in the negotiated document which has been transmitted to government since February, 2025.

"It was further resolved that the union will proceed on a two-week warning strike at the expiration of the ultimatum if government fails to take acceptable and satisfactory steps to address the lingering issues.

"The resolutions were immediately communicated to the Honourable Minister of Labour, the Honourable Minister of Education and the Nigeria Labour Congress.

"It is now one week since those resolutions were reached and communicated to the appropriate authorities. I regret to inform you that there is no meaningful development deserving of any consideration to be reported.

"As we enter the second and final week of the ultimatum, | thank you on behalf of NEC for the patience and understanding which you demonstrated since the commencement of this tortuous negotiation that has unjustifiably last over eight years.

"The goal of our current action remains principally to compel Government to sign and implement the renegotiated agreement document, amongst other demands.

"The days ahead call for mobilization of every member of our union to ensure unity of purpose. No one should be left out of the struggle to our welfare, stem the Jupa syndrome and reposition the Nigeria University System (NUS) for global competitiveness.

"We are strong when we organise, but weakened when we agonise! Our Union has always acted in solidarity as a collective; this action will not be different.

"Members are to take instructions only from their Chairpersons. When in doubt, members should consult their Chairpersons, Zonal Coordinators and attend Congress meetings regularly for updates on further developments."