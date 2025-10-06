Ethiopia: Colorful Irreecha Hora Arsedi Festival Celebrated in Bishoftu in Spectacle of Unity, Tradition

Addis Ababa — Irreecha, part of UNESCO's inscribed intangible world heritage under the Gada System, is being celebrated colorfully in the town of Bishoftu.

The celebration dawned with the sacred blessings of the Aba Gadas, invoking peace and unity among the participants, ENA learned.

Yesterday, Irreecha, the Oromo thanksgiving festival--was colorfully celebrated at Hora Finfinnee with vibrant displays of Oromo culture that vividly reflected the community's rich heritage and unity.

Development initiatives, including the corridor project in Addis Ababa, have added a special charm to the vibrant festival," said participants of the celebration.

This year's Irreecha celebration was particularly special, unfolding in an Addis Ababa transformed beyond recognition.

The traditional thanksgiving festival, themed "Irreecha for National Renaissance," drew thousands who came not only to honor their heritage but also to witness the remarkable blossoming of their capital.

Meanwhile, today's Irreecha Hora Arsedi was commemorated along the lakeside of Hora and in public spaces, drawing large crowds of people who came to observe and partake in the celebrations.

At Hora Arsedi Lake, festival participants have come together in large numbers, celebrating with traditional songs and sharing hopes for the days ahead.

More importantly, this year's Irreecha Festival resonates not only with cultural pride but also with Ethiopia's transformative development journey and its leap forward.