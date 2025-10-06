Malawi: MCP in Free Fall - Party Shrugs As Its House Burns

The Malawi Congress Party (MCP) is watching its walls cave in -- and pretending it's all fine.

As senior members continue to desert the once-mighty governing party, its leadership has chosen to sound unbothered, insisting that those resigning are "free to go." But beneath that calm tone lies the sound of a party crumbling under the weight of its own confusion, arrogance, and indecision.

Barely days after the resignation of deputy director of strategic planning Chris Chaima Banda, the party has lost another key official -- Alekeni Menyani, second deputy director of research -- who has walked away citing "indecision" and a "lack of strategic clarity."

In his resignation letter, Menyani -- a veteran who has been with MCP since 2009 -- wrote that he was tired of a leadership that had lost its sense of direction, saying it was time for "fresh energy and ideas." That is as close as it gets to calling out a decaying movement that no longer inspires even its own.

Follow us on WhatsApp | LinkedIn for the latest headlines

Yet, MCP's official response could not have been more tone-deaf.

Spokesperson Jessie Kabwila, asked about the resignations, said bluntly: "Those who are leaving are very free. This is a democracy. We do not force people to stay with us."

That statement -- cold, dismissive, and detached -- sums up everything that has gone wrong with the MCP. This is a party that has stopped listening, stopped caring, and stopped fighting for survival.

Instead of introspection, it hides behind empty rhetoric about "reflection" and "postmortems," even as seasoned members walk away disillusioned.

Political analyst Mavuto Bamusi described the resignations as a symptom of "deepening political corruption," where loyalty lasts only as long as power does. But his warning cut even deeper: the trend could mark "the beginning of the end for MCP," exposing its "weak leadership and lack of intra-party democracy."

For a party that once prided itself on discipline, structure, and ideological clarity, today's MCP looks like a hollow shell -- a confused organisation drifting without vision or conviction.

Once again, the leadership has chosen denial over renewal, comfort over confrontation.

If the MCP cannot admit it is bleeding, it cannot heal.

And if it keeps treating every defection as "freedom," then freedom may soon be all that's left -- freedom from relevance, freedom from power, and freedom from the people who once believed in it.