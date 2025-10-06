South Africa: Hundreds March to Demand Release of Activists Detained By Israel

The annual "Walk for Freedom" march in Johannesburg is now in its 16th year

Hundreds of supporters of Palestine marched through the streets of Lenasia in Johannesburg on Sunday, as part of the annual "Walk for Freedom".

The event, now in its 16th year, is hosted by the Palestine Solidarity Alliance.

Keep up with the latest headlines on WhatsApp | LinkedIn

Naazim Adam from the Alliance said the marchers were demanding an end to the suffering of Palestinians and the occupation of Palestine. They are also demanding the release of activists from the Global Sumud Flotilla who have been detained by Israel. Six South Africans are among the detainees.

In an update at the weekend, the Department of International Relations and Cooperation (DIRCO)said department officials had recently had a meeting with the detained South African activists at the Negev Israeli Prison.

"The delegation has confirmed the detainees are in good health and in high spirits. The necessary procedures for their safe passage and return home to South Africa are advancing steadily," said spokesperson Chrispin Phiri.

After the march, participants gathered at a park where several panel discussions were held. A small memorial was set up dedicated to those killed in Gaza over the last two years.

Many participants expressed scepticism over US President Donald Trump's proposed peace plan, saying it did not involve any input from the Palestinian people.