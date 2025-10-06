Zimbabwe: Police Dispel Missing Body Parts Version Following Discovery of Three Minors Dead in Car Boot

THE Zimbabwe Republic Police (ZRP) has moved to set the record straight over the Kuwadzana tragedy, dismissing widespread social media claims that the victims' bodies had missing parts.

In a statement on Sunday, national police spokesperson Commissioner Paul Nyathi said there is no evidence whatsoever to support the allegations circulating online, warning criminals, who are exploiting the tragedy to defraud the public and incite unrest.

"For the record, the ZRP has no evidence that one or all of the victims had missing body parts," said Nyathi.

Follow us on WhatsApp | LinkedIn for the latest headlines

"The police are also coordinating a full post-mortem to be conducted on 6th October 2025 in Harare. The results will be made public in consultation with the families.

"The public should respect the privacy of the grieving families and in the process allow the police to find out what exactly happened in this sad incident," he said.

ZRP also exposed a scam being run by individuals using the tragedy to solicit money from unsuspecting citizens.

According to Nyathi, a woman identified as Josphine Mutongi is allegedly using EcoCash and InnBucks accounts to collect money under the guise of helping the affected families or funding protests over the alleged "missing body parts."

Mutongi is a Harare based socialite.

"The ZRP warns criminals who are now taking advantage of the Kuwadzana children's tragedy to mobilide the public to deposit or send money into Ecocash and InnBucks accounts owned or controlled by Josphine Mutongi, under the guise of assistance to the families, children's missing body parts protest and holding of an illegal demonstration," said Nyathi.

He further revealed that the victims' families had disowned Mutongi, distancing themselves from her actions and confirming that she is not representing them in any capacity.

"The families of the victims have disowned Josphine Mutongi, who is openly using the social media platforms to create confusion among Zimbabweans," Nyathi said.

The police warned that anyone or any group attempting to use the tragedy to spread falsehoods, provoke violence, or organise illegal gatherings will face prosecution.

"The ZRP strongly warns anyone or groups who are agitating for violence or illegal gatherings that the law will definitely take its course without fear or favour."

Close Sign up for free AllAfrica Newsletters Get the latest in African news delivered straight to your inbox Top Headlines Zimbabwe Governance Legal Affairs By submitting above, you agree to our privacy policy. Success! Almost finished... We need to confirm your email address. To complete the process, please follow the instructions in the email we just sent you. Error! Error! There was a problem processing your submission. Please try again later.

The statement comes amid mounting speculation on social media about the cause of the children's deaths. The police's intervention is aimed at quelling misinformation and assuring the public that a transparent post-mortem process will determine the true circumstances of the incident.