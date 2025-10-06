Zimbabwe: Four Robbers Shot Dead, Detectives Seriously Injured in Fierce Gun Battle in Norton

FOUR suspected armed robbers, including two foreign nationals, were shot dead in a dramatic gunfight with detectives from the Criminal Investigations Department (CID) Homicide near the Norton Tollgate along the Harare-Bulawayo Road on Friday.

Two detectives were seriously injured during the exchange of fire and are currently receiving treatment at a local hospital, police confirmed in a statement issued by national police spokesperson, Commissioner Paul Nyathi, on Sunday.

"The ZRP confirms a serious shooting incident and exchange of fire by CID Homicide detectives and armed robbery suspects in Norton on 3rd October 2025," said Nyathi.

"Four suspects have died while two detectives sustained serious injuries and are currently admitted at a local hospital. Two of the four suspects are foreign nationals."

According to police, the gun battle erupted after detectives tracked down a motorised robbery syndicate that had reportedly crossed into Zimbabwe from South Africa to carry out a series of armed robberies in Bulawayo, Harare, and Kwekwe.

"As the detectives were following, the suspects fired at them resulting in a serious exchange of fire near Norton Tollgate, along Harare-Bulawayo Road," said Nyathi.

Following the shootout, detectives recovered the gang's getaway vehicle, a Toyota Axio, and a cache of weapons including a Girsan 9mm Parabellum pistol with two rounds, another 9mm Parabellum pistol with one round, as well as clothing items believed to have been used during recent robberies.

"One of the suspects was captured on CCTV wearing the recovered shoes and jacket during an armed robbery incident which occurred on 30th September 2025 at a local hospital in Harare, where US$1,833 cash and airtime recharge cards worth US$140 were stolen," the police statement revealed.

Investigations show the slain gang was linked to at least five armed robberies committed in Harare and Bulawayo between 25th June and 3rd October 2025, including a case in Njube, Bulawayo, where robbers made off with US$8,000 and an iPhone.

Nyathi said police would continue to act decisively against armed criminal networks operating in Zimbabwe.

"ZRP reiterates that there is no going back in the fight against armed robbery cases in the country," he said. "All syndicates, whether locally or foreign-based, will be decisively dealt with in line with the country's laws."

He urged the public to assist law enforcement efforts by reporting any suspicious criminal activity.