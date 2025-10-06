Malawi: Shock and Shame - How Thieves Stole From the Malawi Defence Force

In an incident that has left many Malawians stunned and questioning the state of national security, unknown criminals in the early hours of Saturday stole one of the boats belonging to the Malawi Maritime Forces -- a branch of the Malawi Defence Force (MDF), the very institution mandated to protect the nation.

According to multiple sources who spoke on condition of anonymity, soldiers at the Monkey Bay base woke up to a shocking discovery: one of their patrol boats was missing. A frantic search operation was immediately launched around Zambo and Mvunguti areas as military personnel combed the waters and nearby villages.

"The soldiers were in disbelief. No one ever imagined that people could have the guts to steal from the Defence Force itself," said one source familiar with the operation.

The missing boat was later found abandoned, but not intact -- its engine and fuel tank had been stripped off, sparking outrage and embarrassment within security circles.

Keep up with the latest headlines on WhatsApp | LinkedIn

However, in an interview, Malawi Defence Force spokesperson Lieutenant Colonel Frank Kayanula confirmed the incident but maintained that the boat was recovered with all its accessories intact.

"Yes, I can confirm that the boat was taken, but the situation has been resolved. The boat was recovered together with all its accessories. The suspects involved have been arrested and handed over to the Malawi Police Service for further action since they are civilians," Kayanula said.

The bold theft -- targeting a military asset -- has raised serious questions about security lapses within one of the country's most respected institutions. Observers say the incident exposes growing lawlessness and dwindling fear of authority in the country.

"How do civilians even manage to steal from the army? This should worry everyone," said a local resident from Monkey Bay. "If the Defence Force can be stolen from, what about the ordinary Malawian?"

The incident has ignited calls for an internal investigation into how the theft was possible under military watch and what it says about security standards at MDF installations.

For a force entrusted with safeguarding Malawi's territorial integrity, the theft is more than just a security breach -- it's a symbolic wound, a reminder that even the protectors can be caught off guard.