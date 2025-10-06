Zimbabwe: Harare Mayor Pushes for Digital Licensing to Curb Corruption

6 October 2025
263Chat (Harare)
By Parvel H. Makona

Harare Mayor Cllr Jacob Mafume has called for the introduction of a digital, system-based licensing model to stamp out corruption and reduce human interference in council operations.

Addressing a full council meeting, Mafume said the city's current manual licensing system gives too much discretion to individuals, creating loopholes for bribery and inefficiency.

"We need to reduce the human factor. A digital licensing system will bring transparency, consistency and accountability," said Mafume.

He said digitising council services would restore public confidence, enhance efficiency and eliminate the administrative delays that frustrate residents and businesses trying to operate legally in the capital.

"People should be able to apply and track their licences online without going through multiple offices or middlemen. This will reduce opportunities for bribery and ensure fair access for all," he added.

Mafume emphasised that modernising council operations should be a top priority to restore Harare's status as the "Sunshine City."

"We have to remove the human factor from collections. These are fixed addresses that can be mapped by GPS. If someone pays, you know they've paid, that's all. Physical visits should only be for inspection and enforcement," Mafume said.

The mayor also urged collaboration between the City of Harare, government agencies and the private sector to support the council's digital transformation drive aimed at improving transparency and accountability across municipal systems.

