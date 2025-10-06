Ethiopia's President Taye Opens New Parliamentary Year, Unveils Annual Govt Plan

6 October 2025
Ethiopian News Agency (Addis Ababa)

Addis Ababa — The joint opening session of the House of Peoples' Representatives (HPR) and the House of Federation (HoF) for the fifth year of the sixth parliamentary term convened early this afternoon.

In line with constitutional provisions, President Taye Atske Selassie has officially announced the opening of the annual legislative session of both Houses and presented the federal government's annual work plan for the 2018 Ethiopian calendar year.

The joint session brought together ambassadors, representatives of international organizations, religious leaders, community elders, opposition party leaders, and other invited guests are expected to attend the joint session.

As stipulated in the FDRE Constitution, the annual working period of the HPR runs from the first Monday of October until 7 July.

The Constitution also requires that the President formally open the joint annual session of the two Houses.

Speaking on the occasion, President Taye opened his address by highlighting Ethiopia's recent milestones -- the inauguration of the Grand Ethiopian Renaissance Dam (GERD) and the launch of the first phase of the Ogaden Liquefied Natural Gas (LNG) Project in Calub, Somali Region.

