South Africa: Western Cape Police Efforts Pay Off

The endeavours of the respective South African Police Service (SAPS) stations and units in the Western Cape to bring stability to crime-ridden areas have proved fruitful with the confiscation of illegal firearms and ammunitions during police operations.

On Thursday evening, the police were observing a memorial service of an extortionist in Hobo Hobo Street, Ilitha Park, Lingelethu-West when they heard gun shots (gun salute).

They responded and followed a suspect with a firearm running to a white Toyota. The vehicle was searched, and a revolver, two spent cartridges and three .38 rounds of ammunition were found in the car.

A 22-year-old man was arrested for possession of an unlicensed firearm and ammunition where after a gun residue test was done on him.

The members discovered that the firearm belonged to a deceased person from Mbekweni in Wellington. The suspect is due to appear in the Wellington Magistrate's Court on Monday, 06 October 2025.

Also last week, the police attached to Anti-Gang unit deployed to combat and prevent the escalating gang violence between rival street gangs in Lotus River, Grassy Park area, received information of a firearm being stored at a premises in Duiker Avenue, Lotus River.

The members operationalised the information and searched the premises and its occupants. A a revolver with five rounds was found on the person of a male at the premises.

The 26-year-old suspect, who had no valid license for the firearm, was arrested for possession of an unlicensed firearm and ammunition. He is expected to appear before the Wynberg Magistrate's Court.

On Friday, members attached to Vanrhynsdorp SAPS in collaboration with Provincial Traffic was setting up a vehicle checkpoint when a Blue Mazda Etude with four occupants was pulled over.

The vehicle and its occupants were searched, and the members found two big bags containing dagga and confiscated it. The four occupants, aged between 22 and 49, were arrested for dealing and possession of dagga.

The suspects are due to appear in the Klawer Magistrate's Court.

On 03 October 2025 at 09:45, SAPS members were doing crime prevention patrols in Main Road, Rondebosch area. Information was received for operational units to be on the lookout for a beige VW Polo that was stolen in the Athlone area.

The vehicle was spotted in Main Road driving towards Cape Town, where members gave chase. A high-speed chase ensued, and the suspect turned towards Liesbeeck Parkway and collided with a marked Fidelity vehicle.

The vehicle came to a halt, and two occupants who sat in the front seats were seen fleeing from the scene but were apprehended by SAPS members.

The two other suspects sitting at the back were arrested and the firearm found next to them was confiscated.

All four adult males were taken to Woodstock SAPS for further investigation. Two firearms, 10 rounds of ammunition, two cellphones, and four mandrax tablets were found in their possession and confiscated.

All suspects were arrested on a charge of possession of unlicensed firearms and ammunition and the possession of drugs.

On Saturday, Saldanha Crime Prevention Unit members were busy with patrols in Diazville, Saldanha, when they heard a gunshot in Vraagom Street.

The members stopped the police vehicle and went on foot in the direction from where they heard the gunshot. Two suspicious looking men came from the front, saw the members and tried to escape but were apprehended.

One was found to be in possession of a 9mm firearm with its serial number removed, an extended magazine with 27 9mm rounds of ammunition. The 18-year-old suspect was arrested for possession of a prohibited firearm and will appear in the Vredenburg Magistrate's Court.