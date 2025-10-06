Uganda: Mugisha Muntu Pledges National Health Insurance, Justice System Reform As He Campaigns in Rwampara

The Alliance for National Transformation (ANT) presidential candidate, Rtd. Maj. Gen. Mugisha Muntu, has committed to establishing a comprehensive national health insurance policy and restoring the integrity of Uganda's justice system if elected president.

Addressing residents during a campaign stop in Rwampara District on Saturday, Gen. Muntu emphasized the urgent need for healthcare reform, promising a health insurance framework that guarantees treatment for all Ugandans regardless of financial status.

"I will ensure we have a national health insurance policy where all Ugandans benefit -- whether you have money or not -- so that at least you can receive treatment, even if it requires referral from regional to national, or even abroad," Gen. Muntu told supporters.

The retired general spent the day mobilizing voters in Bugamba, Rweibogo, Kantaragi, and Nyeihanga. He was accompanied by his campaign team and members of the People's Front for Freedom (PFF), a coalition backing his presidential bid.

Keep up with the latest headlines on WhatsApp | LinkedIn

Stanely Katembeya, the PFF coordinator for Mbarara City, urged citizens to embrace political change: "Be angry enough and do the right thing next year. Enough is enough. We can't afford life. Let your children go to good schools, get good jobs, and live a desirable life."

Gen. Muntu also pledged to improve access to clean water, raise education standards, and ensure transparent use of taxpayers' money. He vowed to make integrity the cornerstone of his administration, referencing his tenure as Uganda's Army Commander at the age of 30.

"I was an Army Commander at 30, with high-profile respect and privileges, but those things never moved me. It has always been the people and the country first," he said. "If I was able to manage fame, privileges, and money, then where else will you find such a person?"

On governance and rule of law, Gen. Muntu criticized the continued detention of political figures like Dr. Kizza Besigye, saying the justice system must be restored to uphold constitutional rights, including timely access to bail.

The ANT leader, who is making his second bid for the presidency, also reiterated his commitment to fighting corruption and increasing remuneration for public servants, especially teachers.

"The money that would be giving you good roads and fair salaries for teachers is being misappropriated and stolen. If teachers are mishandled, all other professions will suffer. Vote for me and let us reorganize the country," he urged.

Gen. Muntu is scheduled to continue his campaign trail in Bushenyi and Sheema districts later today.