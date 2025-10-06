Uganda: Akii Bua Stadium to Usher in New Era of Growth , Opportunity in Lango, Northern Uganda

A new chapter is unfolding in northern Uganda as Akii Bua Stadium, a 20,000-seater state-of-the-art facility under construction in Lira City, becomes the centerpiece of economic, social, and infrastructural transformation in the Lango sub-region.

Named after Uganda's first Olympic gold medallist, John Akii Bua, the stadium is more than just a tribute to sporting legacy -- it is a bold declaration of the region's resurgence.

As the stadium begins to take shape, local leaders and stakeholders are describing it as a turning point -- one that is set to rejuvenate Lango's economy, inspire its youth, and position Lira as a regional hub for sports, tourism, and business.

Lira City Mayor Sam Atul said the stadium represents the spirit of determination, excellence, and resilience that John Akii Bua embodied -- values that continue to live on in the people of Lango.

"This is not just infrastructure. It's a symbol of who we are -- a region of achievers. Akii Bua was our son, and this stadium honours his legacy in a way that brings lasting value to our people," Mayor Atul stated during a visit to the site.

He highlighted that the stadium is being built in a city that has consistently contributed to Uganda's national sports scene.

He pointed to Cranes and Vipers SC star Allan Okello, one of Lira's finest exports, as proof that the region remains a hotbed for talent.

"We've always had talent -- in football, athletics, and more. What we lacked were facilities to match that potential. Now, with this stadium, we are building a foundation for a stronger, prouder sporting future."

Employment and Local Sourcing Powering the Economy

The stadium's construction is already having a direct impact on the local economy, both in terms of employment and local procurement. Over 950 workers are currently on-site, and according to the project's contractors, more than 90% of them are from Lira.

Mohamed Nazir, Project Manager for Samco Construction, confirmed that the work is progressing steadily, with 30% of the project already completed. Though the contract targets January 2027 for completion, Nazir says the team is ahead of schedule and expects to finish by October 2026.

"We are proud that this is a locally driven project. The granite, the sand, the cement -- it's all sourced from within Uganda, much of it from right here in the region. We only import specialized materials when we absolutely have to," Nazir explained.

This approach is keeping money circulating within local communities and empowering small suppliers and contractors -- a ripple effect that is helping to reduce unemployment and boost household incomes across Lira and its surroundings.

The Resident City Commissioner, Lawrence Egole, says the project reflects broader development momentum under the NRM government's agenda, aimed at bridging regional inequalities and unlocking the economic potential of northern Uganda.

"This is no longer the Lira of the past. Today, we are connected by good roads to Kampala, Gulu, Soroti, and beyond. Our referral hospital is upgraded. Businesses are thriving. We are now among the top five revenue-generating cities in the country," said RCC Egole.

He described the Akii Bua Stadium as a key component of Lira's transition into a modern, competitive city that can attract investment, host large events, and provide opportunities for the region's talented youth.

Mayor Atul and RCC Egole agree that the stadium will serve as a magnet for tourism, hospitality, and entrepreneurship.

As the stadium nears completion, investors in hotels, restaurants, and retail are already preparing to meet the expected demand from visitors, athletes, and sports fans.

"Once completed, the stadium will host major national and regional events. That means more people coming to Lira, staying in our hotels, eating our food, shopping in our markets," Atul said. "It's a full ecosystem of economic opportunity that's forming around this one facility."

He mentioned 87kms of road that will be tarmacked from the stadium up to Gulu Airport as another form of development ushered in by the facility as well as beautifying of other roads in the city and around the stadium.

According to officials, the recent victory of the Lango football team in the FUFA Drum tournament is just one example of the athletic potential waiting to be developed in the region. With proper training grounds, professional support, and exposure, the leaders believe that many more success stories will emerge.

"We've been winning with minimal resources. Imagine what we can achieve with a world-class stadium," Mayor Atul remarked. "This facility will help us identify, nurture, and grow the next generation of sports stars -- not just for Uganda, but for the world."

From job creation and infrastructure upgrades to sports development and business growth, Akii Bua Stadium is becoming the heartbeat of Lango's transformation.

As the construction cranes tower over Lira and the concrete walls rise higher each day, so too does the hope and ambition of the region.