Uganda: Lira Hospital's Smart Ambulance Hub to Boost Emergency Response Times in Lango

Lira Regional Referral Hospital is set to revolutionize emergency medical response in northern Uganda with the launch of a centralised, tech-powered ambulance dispatch centre -- the first of its kind in the Lango sub-region.

Dr. Andrew Odur, the hospital's Acting Director, says the new hub will coordinate all 12 ambulances serving the region, significantly cutting down response times in life-threatening situations. The smart centre, fitted with GPS tracking systems and staffed by trained personnel, will monitor the movement of ambulances across the 10 districts in Lango, ensuring that the closest available vehicle is deployed in real-time.

"If a call comes in from Otuke or Alebtong, we'll know which ambulance is nearest, who is onboard, and how fast they can get there," Dr. Odur explained. "This kind of coordination was previously impossible -- now it will save lives."

The smart hub builds on recent investments by the Ministry of Health and the Office of the President to upgrade emergency medical services across the region. Among the most critical additions is the Type C Advanced Life Support ambulance -- the only one of its kind currently operating in Lango.

Unlike the more common Type B ambulances, the Type C is essentially an ICU on wheels. It comes equipped with a ventilator, defibrillator, infusion pumps, oxygen supply, and a full suite of monitors to track vital signs en route to the hospital. Health workers can now start treatment before the patient even arrives -- from administering antibiotics and fluids to initiating respiratory support.

"This ambulance has changed everything, especially for pregnant women with complications," said Dr. Odur. "We've seen a 10% drop in maternal mortality in just one financial year since it was deployed. That speaks volumes about its impact."

The new dispatch system will also enforce stricter protocols: all emergency transfers must now be accompanied by a trained health worker -- not just a driver or good Samaritan. "We've seen too many patients deteriorate in transit. It's not just about reaching the hospital quickly, it's about reaching with continuity of care," he said.

Supporting the enhanced ambulance operations is a newly constructed oxygen plant with the capacity to fill 100 cylinders per day, most of which are used by facilities across Lango and neighboring sub-regions like Karamoja and Bunyoro. In-house, the plant supplies piped oxygen directly to bedsides in the ICU, children's ward, and dialysis unit -- ensuring uninterrupted oxygen flow in critical care areas.

To maintain the plant and other vital equipment, Lira Hospital now benefits from a dedicated power line linked directly to the Lira Power Substation. Since its commissioning in March 2025, the hospital has experienced zero power blackouts, reducing reliance on fuel generators and slashing operational costs.

All of these improvements are unfolding in a hospital grappling with space and staffing shortages. With an average bed occupancy rate of 128%, patients often share beds or sleep on floors. Yet, the leadership remains optimistic, citing partnerships with lower-level facilities and digital upgrades -- including electronic medical records -- as part of a long-term strategy to manage patient loads more efficiently.

At the heart of these reforms, says Dr. Odur, is a shift in mindset: "We're building a health system that is not just responsive, but proactive -- saving lives before they reach the hospital gates."