Angola: Gambos Agricultural Cooperatives Repay Kwenda Funding

Gambos — Two cooperatives representing nearly 80 farmers in the municipality of Gambos, in the province of Huíla, on Friday repaid the funding they received from the productive inclusion component of the Kwenda program.

The event, led by the Institute for Local Development (FAS) and monitored by the Municipal Administration, took place at the municipal headquarters, and the Tchiekeipo and Otchiwa Tcheya cooperatives were the protagonists.

The head of one of the cooperatives, Maria Tchikambi, acknowledged that the productive inclusion component of Kwenda has transformed their lives, noting that they now have a source of income.

She emphasized that the funding generated income for everyone, and they can now stand on their own two feet, as their debt has been paid off.

Follow us on WhatsApp | LinkedIn for the latest headlines

In a statement, the Gambos Administration said that the program has "significantly improved" the productivity and quality of life of beneficiaries who invested in maximizing financial resources.

The two cooperatives benefited from 14 million kwanzas provided by the Local Development Institute (FAS) under the Kwenda program, each receiving seven million kwanzas.

The productive inclusion program aims to leverage the small business initiatives of cooperative members.

The municipality of Gambos is located 156 kilometers south of Lubango city, the capital of Huíla province, and has an estimated population of 107,600 inhabitants, who make their living primarily from livestock farming.