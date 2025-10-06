Angola: Assorted Technological Equipment Displayed At World Space Week

Uíge — Assorted technological equipment from the agricultural and environmental sectors was on display at the agricultural and environmental projects fair, which opened this Saturday on the Kimpa Vita University campus in Uíge province, in celebration of World Space Week.

World Space Week runs from the 4th to the 10th of this month and aims to showcase the contribution of space science to improving living conditions on Earth, promoting education and development, and encouraging educational events on the benefits of using space technologies.

Among the exhibits are agricultural machinery, laboratory equipment from nursing and agronomy programs, books from law programs, and other materials.

The equipment was produced by students from the Uíge Polytechnic Institute, Kimpa Vita University, and other educational institutions. The venue was visited by Uíge's Vice-Governor for Political, Social and Economic Affairs, Sónia Arlete Cahombo, on the sidelines of the opening of World Space Week.