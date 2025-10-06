Angola: Assorted Technological Equipment Displayed At World Space Week

4 October 2025
Angola Press Agency (Luanda)

Uíge — Assorted technological equipment from the agricultural and environmental sectors was on display at the agricultural and environmental projects fair, which opened this Saturday on the Kimpa Vita University campus in Uíge province, in celebration of World Space Week.

Uíge - Assorted technological equipment from the agricultural and environmental sectors was on display at the agricultural and environmental projects fair, which opened this Saturday on the Kimpa Vita University campus in Uíge province, in celebration of World Space Week.

World Space Week runs from the 4th to the 10th of this month and aims to showcase the contribution of space science to improving living conditions on Earth, promoting education and development, and encouraging educational events on the benefits of using space technologies.

Among the exhibits are agricultural machinery, laboratory equipment from nursing and agronomy programs, books from law programs, and other materials.

The equipment was produced by students from the Uíge Polytechnic Institute, Kimpa Vita University, and other educational institutions. The venue was visited by Uíge's Vice-Governor for Political, Social and Economic Affairs, Sónia Arlete Cahombo, on the sidelines of the opening of World Space Week. NM/JAR/DOJ

Read the original article on ANGOP.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2025 Angola Press Agency. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 600 reports a day from more than 110 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.