Angola: Government Ensures Financial Release for the Fight Against HIV/Aids

Luanda — The Secretary of State for Foreign Affairs, Esmeralda Mendonça, reiterated on Friday that the promotion of public health is a priority of the Angolan Government, mentioning the financial unblocking, with a view to addressing the socio-economic implications rooted in the scourge of HIV/AIDS.

According to a press release that ANGOP had access to on Saturday, the official provided this information during a meeting she held with the regional director of UNAIDS for East and Southern Africa regions, Anne Githuku-Shongwe.

The document states that during the meeting, , the two entities analysed aspects related to strategic cooperation between Angola and this United Nations body and coordinated efforts to stop the spread of HIV/AIDS in the region.

Esmeralda Mendonça reviewed the progress achieved in the field of treatment, prevention and awareness against HIV-AIDS, underlining the greater incidence of the use of these mechanisms among young people.

On the occasion, Anne Githuku-Shongwe, reiterated the continuity of the support provided to the Angolan Government, in order to boost the implementation of the plan established in the United Nations 2030 Agenda and the HIV-AIDS Response Plan 2023-2026.

Founded in 1996, UNAIDS is the United Nations program with the task of creating solutions and providing support to nations in the fight against AIDS, with a view to preventing the spread of HIV, providing treatment and assistance to those affected by the disease and mitigating the negative impact of the epidemic on society. FMA/AJQ/DOJ