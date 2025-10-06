Angola: President João Lourenço Announces Opening of New Football Stadiums

Caxito — Angolan President João Lourenço on Saturday announced the opening of two new stadiums in the provinces of Uíge and Huambo, in coming months.

The Head of State was speaking to the press, in Bengo province, after presiding over the inauguration ceremony of the "José Armando Sayovo" Paralympic Sports Complex, the first facility of its kind in the country, built in the municipality of Dande, designed for the training and preparation of athletes with disabilities.

According to João Lourenço, the Uíge Football Stadium will be inaugurated later this year, while the Huambo Stadium is expected to be completed in the first half of 2026, as part of a broader program to modernize and expand sports facilities.

The President emphasized that the Government also has plans to build several multipurpose pavilions in different provinces, with the aim of providing better training and competition conditions for athletes in various sports.

"When we announce the construction of these facilities, it's because we already have a financial solution in place. The country currently has 21 provinces, but less than half have sports pavilions. Therefore, there is a lot to be done," he added.

Referring to the "José Armando Sayovo" Sports Complex, João Lourenço highlighted its importance in strengthening adapted sports and promoting social inclusion, emphasizing the symbolic value of the tribute to the Angolan Paralympic athlete for whom the facility is named.

"This is a project of great significance, which reinforces the State's commitment to promoting sport for all and the full integration of people with disabilities," he emphasized. The President of the Republic took the opportunity to send a message of encouragement to Angolan Paralympic and Olympic athletes, challenging them to maintain their focus and ambition in international competitions, particularly the Los Angeles 2028 Paralympic Games.

For the President, the bar must be set high, as the ambition must always be gold, noting that Angolan athletes have already proven that it is possible to win African and world championships.

"If we have already reached that level, we cannot back down," he emphasized.

At the inauguration of the "José Armando Sayovo" Sports Complex, the President of the Republic was accompanied by the First Lady of the Republic, Ana Dias Lourenço.

The Complex, considered a continental benchmark, features modern training, rehabilitation, and accommodation areas and will host training, exchange, and preparation programs for high-performance athletes, with a focus on adapted sports.

The new sport complex has an area of approximately 8 hectares and represents an investment valued at US$70 million.

The infrastructure comprises several components aimed at the training, competition and integral development of athletes, namely a football field with synthetic turf, an athletics track, an Olympic swimming pool, multipurpose courts, a multi-sports pavilion, a gymnasium, a secondary school, a cafeteria, kitchens, changing rooms, a hospital, a physiotherapy room and administrative areas.CJ/ART/DOJ