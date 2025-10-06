Angola: Sports World Official Praises Angolan Paralympic Complex

Caxito — The secretary general of the World Committee for Amputee Football, Jorge Schlachtenberger, considered "José Sayovo" Sports Complex, to be inaugurated this Saturday, in the province of Bengo, as one of the best infrastructures to support adapted sport in Africa, and an international reference for social inclusion through sport.

Speaking to ANGOP, the official highlighted that the centre offers modern and integrated conditions for the practice and development of sport for people with disabilities, representing an important step in valuing the Paralympic athlete and strengthening inclusion policies in Angola.

Schlachtenberger, who has already held management positions at the International Paralympic Committee, said that the new infrastructure places Angola among the best prepared countries on the continent in terms of training, training and high-performance competition for athletes with disabilities.

According to the leader, the center can serve as a base for training courses for coaches, referees and technicians, as well as to host regional and continental events, including amputee football competitions and other Paralympic sports.

The Secretary-General also stressed that the investment reinforces Angola's image as a country committed to inclusion and human development, highlighting the improvement of administrative services and reception of foreign visitors.

The "José Sayovo" High Performance Sports Center is the first of its kind in Angola, and aims to support the preparation of high-level athletes, with a special focus on adapted sports.

Budgeted at US$70 million, it was built in the town of Bucula, in an area of 15 hectares, as part of the Government"s program for the promotion and modernization of sports infrastructures.

The complex has a football field with synthetic turf and an athletics track equipped with areas for jumping and throwing, an Olympic swimming pool, a multi-sport pavilion for sports such as basketball, handball, volleyball, roller hockey and futsal, as well as multipurpose courts, a modern gymnasium, dormitories with a capacity for 250 athletes, a cafeteria, a training school, social and administrative areas. ART/DOJ