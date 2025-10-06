Angola: President João Lourenço Opens Olympic and Paralympic Sports Complex

Caxito — Angolan President João Lourenço on Saturday opened the "José Armando Sayovo" Sports Complex, the first facility of its kind in the country, for Olympic and Paralympic athletes.

Located in the municipality of Dande, Bengo province, the Complex has an area of approximately 8 hectares and represents an investment valued at US$70 million.

The infrastructure comprises several components geared towards the training, competition, and comprehensive development of athletes, including a soccer field with synthetic turf, an athletics track, an Olympic-sized swimming pool, multipurpose courts, a multi-sports pavilion, a gymnasium, a high school, a cafeteria, kitchens, locker rooms, a medical room, a physiotherapy room, and administrative areas.

The center also has a residential area with capacity for 250 athletes. At a functional level, the Sports Complex aims to reduce dependence on foreign facilities, ensuring that national athletes can prepare in adequate conditions in their own country.

The structure will also boost the development of federated, school, and community sports, reinforcing the social inclusion policy promoted by the Executive.

The project also envisages the use of new technologies and artificial intelligence as efficient tools in the preparation and monitoring of athletes.

"José Armando Sayovo" Sports Complex will be a landmark in the history of Angolan sports, placing the country on the international stage of modern infrastructure supporting sports performance, with a special emphasis on the preparation of Paralympic athletes. CJ/ART/DOJ