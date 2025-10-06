Namibia: Stinging Criticism After 'Preventable' Week-Long Fire At Etosha National Park Threatens Biodiversity, Livelihoods

A massive fire has destroyed large parts of Namibia's Etosha National Park, affecting not only the park's ecology but also the lives of those who live in the area.

Selling traditional crafts is a lucrative industry for many Namibians. Blankets with bowls, wooden carvings and other trinkets are common in tourist hotspots, but Rosa Kino Kampyaku hasn't sold anything over the past two weeks. It's the sole source of income for her and the other 10 or so Herero and Himba women sitting outside the Ombika gate to Namibia's Etosha National Park.

A fire started on about 22 September and burned through the park and surrounding areas before finally being under control seven days later. It burned around 854,000 hectares of the park, and another 170,00 hectares of the surrounding area. That's roughly the equivalent of 146 farms.

Worse yet, it's peak tourism season in Namibia, and Rosa's group is running low on food. The fire that ravaged 38% of the park over the past two weeks has largely scared off many of the tourists who would be flooding their informal market any other year.

"We are hungry, we don't even have money now to buy food for the kids,"...