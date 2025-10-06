South Africa: Breaking New Ground - Prof Hester C. Klopper's Transformational First Eight Months At the UFS

6 October 2025
Daily Maverick (Johannesburg)
By University of the Free State

Eight months into her historic appointment as the University of the Free State's first woman Vice-Chancellor and Principal, Prof Hester C. Klopper has already begun to reshape one of South Africa's most significant higher education institutions. Her appointment as the 15th leader of this 121-year-old university not merely marks a milestone in gender representation, but it also signals a fundamental shift towards what she calls 'heart-centred leadership' in an age of exponential technological change.

Leading with Heart in the Digital Age

What distinguishes Prof Klopper's approach is her unwavering conviction that the future of leadership lies in cultivating the 'tried and tested, age-old, irreplaceable capacity to lead with heart'. This philosophy, refined through years of academic leadership, has proven increasingly relevant as universities worldwide grapple with artificial intelligence's transformative impact on education.

"Leading with heart means creating psychological safety," she explains. "Environments where students dare to ask questions that challenge conventional wisdom, where researchers feel empowered to pursue seemingly impossible discoveries, and where staff members are encouraged to innovate without fear of failure." This approach recognises that while large language models now pass medical board examinations, the human elements of creativity, empathy, and critical thinking remain irreplaceable.

Her leadership philosophy...

Read the full story on Daily Maverick.

