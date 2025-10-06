South Africa: Court Says King Misuzulu Stays On the Throne

The court ruled King Misuzulu remains the rightful heir to the Zulu throne, dismissing all appeals by his relatives with costs.

Judges said royal family meetings confirmed Misuzulu's kingship and ordered Prince Simakade and Prince Mbonisi to pay legal expenses.

The Supreme Court of Appeal has dismissed Prince Simakade kaZwelithini and Prince Mbonisi kaBhekuzulu's attempts to dethrone King Misuzulu kaZwelithini.

The 44-page ruling, delivered on Monday, confirmed King Misuzulu's position as the rightful Zulu monarch and ordered the two princes to pay all legal costs.

The court found that while there were disagreements and alleged irregularities during the May 2021 meeting where Misuzulu was nominated, the royal family later reaffirmed his kingship in another meeting held on 21 September 2021 - whose legitimacy was not challenged.

"The order of the high court is set aside," the ruling stated, confirming that both applications brought by the princes were dismissed with costs, including those of two counsel.

Princess Thembi had argued that the nomination process was unfair and that Prince Thokozani was silenced when he tried to raise concerns. But the court said the royal family's later confirmation of King Misuzulu's position settled the matter.

The judges also found that Prince Simakade's appeal documents were "poorly prepared" and lacked proper records.

The court noted that while there were differences among royal family members, the Zulu customary law of succession recognises the heir as the first-born son of the Great Wife - in this case, Queen Mantfombi kaSobhuza.

By that principle, King Misuzulu, her first-born son, remains the legitimate ruler of the Zulu nation.