Africa: Team Brazil Wins E1 Lagos Gp As Sanwo-Olu Hails Africa's First Electric Powerboat Race

E1 Founder and CEO Rodi Basso described the Lagos event as a defining moment for motorsport in Africa.

Team Brazil on Sunday clinched victory at the E1 Lagos Grand Prix, Africa's first-ever electric powerboat championship, as Lagos State Governor Babajide Sanwo-Olu hailed the event as a "bold step for innovation, clean energy, and global recognition."

The race, held at the Victoria Island Lagoon, saw Team Brazil's racers Timmy Hansen and Leva Millere-Hagin triumph after two days of intense competition that showcased Lagos' waterways and technical capacity.

Keep up with the latest headlines on WhatsApp | LinkedIn

"Congratulations to Team Brazil, and to Timmy Hansen and Leva Millere-Hagin, for a well-deserved victory after an exciting weekend of racing on our waters at the E1 Lagos GP," Governor Sanwo-Olu said in a post on X.

"Beyond the competition, the E1 Lagos GP represented our city's commitment to innovation, clean energy, and sustainable development."

He said Lagos had joined cities such as Monaco, London, and Venice on the global E1 circuit, demonstrating the state's readiness to compete on the world stage.

Governor thanks Tinubu, citizens

Earlier, Governor Sanwo-Olu thanked President Bola Tinubu for his goodwill message and reaffirmed Nigeria's commitment to sustainability and the blue economy.

"I am proud of what we achieved this weekend and even more confident about the future we are building for Lagos," he added.

PREMIUM TIMES reported that the event opened on Friday with a colourful boat regatta, followed by qualifying trials and high-speed races on Saturday. Thousands of spectators gathered at the Marina waterfront, cheering as teams demonstrated precision and teamwork.

In the qualifying session, Team Rafa, owned by tennis legend Rafael Nadal, secured pole position ahead of Team Brady and Aoki Racing.

Team Rafa leads the overall standings with 136 points, followed by Team Brady on 135 and Aoki Racing with 125.

Team Brazil, sponsored by the Claure Group, earned 51 points in Lagos, while Team Blue Rising (114), Westbrook Racing (82), Team Alula (LeBron James, 79), Team Drogba Global Africa (66), and Team Miami (32) completed the leaderboard.

'A defining moment for Africa'

E1 Founder and CEO Rodi Basso described the Lagos event as a defining moment for motorsport in Africa.

"The warm welcome in Lagos has been incredible. The passion of Nigerians made this historic E1 Lagos GP possible," he said.

Close Sign up for free AllAfrica Newsletters Get the latest in African news delivered straight to your inbox Top Headlines Africa Nigeria Sport By submitting above, you agree to our privacy policy. Success! Almost finished... We need to confirm your email address. To complete the process, please follow the instructions in the email we just sent you. Error! Error! There was a problem processing your submission. Please try again later.

"Our ambition is to build a motorsport legacy in Africa--this weekend's race is just the beginning."

African football legend Didier Drogba and partner Gabrielle Lemaire, who helped bring the E1 Series to Africa, attended to support Team Drogba Global Africa.

The E1 Series, sanctioned by the Union Internationale Motonautique (UIM), is the world's first all-electric powerboat championship. Launched in 2024, it features hydrofoil-equipped RaceBirds that can reach 50 knots while minimising environmental impact.

The 2025 season includes stops in Jeddah, Doha, Monaco, and Miami, with Lagos marking Africa's first appearance on the global calendar.

Mr Sanwo-Olu, who recently spoke at the African Blue Economy Summit, said hosting the E1 GP demonstrated Lagos' plan to harness its waterways for jobs, innovation, and climate resilience.

"Hosting the E1 Lagos GP has shown how water can inspire sport, entertainment, and big ideas in technology and sustainability," he said.