Procedures for ensuring the safe return of the six South Africans detained by Israel after taking part in the Gaza flotilla are 'advancing steadily,' says Dirco.

The Department of International Relations and Cooperation (Dirco) says the South African activists detained by Israel for taking part in the Global Sumud Flotilla, which sought to deliver aid to the Gaza Strip, are in "good health and high spirits".

"Today, our specialist team met with the South African delegation at the Negev Israeli Prison facility.

"The delegation has confirmed the detainees are in good health and high spirits. The necessary procedures for their safe passage and return home to South Africa are advancing steadily," said Dirco spokesperson Chrispin Phiri in a short statement on Sunday, 5 October.

The six South African detainees include Nelson Mandela's grandson, Mandla Mandela, Zukiswa Wanner, Reaaz Moolla, Dr Fatima Hendricks and activist Carrie Shelver from the Eastern Cape and Johannesburg, and currently living in Switzerland.

They remain in Israeli custody after their boats, which were part of the flotilla, were intercepted by Israeli forces last Wednesday,...